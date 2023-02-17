If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WWE 2K23 Roster: All 178 playable wrestlers and DLC characters

Take control of WWE Superstars from SmackDown, RAW and NXT as well as past legends

James Billcliffe
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on
The full WWE 2K23 roster has been revealed, with a massive list of 178 standard playable wrestlers ranging all the way from AJ Styles to Zelina Vega via the Rated “R” Superstar, Edge.

With a diverse range of athletes from across the SmackDown, RAW and NXT labels, WWE 2K23’s roster also includes a hefty contingent of classic competitors from the wrestling hall of fame, including the legendary likes of The Rock, Macho Man Randy Savage and Chyna.

Check out some gameplay footage for WWE 2K23 here!

What’s more, there are only a few playable characters gated off as extra DLC, with most of those just being younger, alternative versions of veteran wrestlers on the roster with an additional non-wrestler character thrown in too.

WWE 2K23 Roster

  1. AJ Styles - RAW
  2. Akira Tozawa - RAW
  3. Alba Fyre - NXT
  4. Alexa Bliss - RAW
  5. Aliyah - SmackDown
  6. Andre the Giant - Legend
  7. Angel Garza - RAW
  8. Angelo Dawkins - RAW
  9. Apollo Crews - NXT
  10. Asuka - RAW
  11. Austin Theory - RAW
  12. Axiom - NXT
  13. Batista - Legend
  14. Bayley - RAW
  15. Becky Lynch - RAW
  16. Beth Phoenix - RAW
  17. Bianca Belair - RAW
  18. Big Boss Man - Legend
  19. Big E - SmackDown
  20. Bobby Lashley - RAW
  21. Boogeyman - Legend
  22. Booker T - NXT
  23. Braun Strowman - SmackDown
  24. Bret Hart - Legend
  25. Brie Bella - SmackDown
  26. British Bulldog - Legend
  27. Brock Lesnar - RAW
  28. Bron Breakker - NXT
  29. Bruno Sammartino - Legend
  30. Brutus Creed - NXT
  31. Butch - SmackDown
  32. Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) - Legend
  33. Cameron Grimes - NXT
  34. Carmella - RAW
  35. Carmelo Hayes - NXT
  36. Cedric Alexander - RAW
  37. Chad Gable - RAW
  38. Charlotte Flair - SmackDown
  39. Chyna - Legend
  40. Cody Rhodes - RAW
  41. Commander Azeez - NXT
  42. Cora Jade - NXT
  43. Cruz Del Toro - SmackDown
  44. Dakota Kai - RAW
  45. Damian Priest - RAW
  46. Dana Brooke - RAW
  47. Dexter Lumis - RAW
  48. Diesel - Legend
  49. DOINK - Legend
  50. Dolph Ziggler - RAW
  51. Dominik Mysterio - RAW
  52. Doudrop - RAW
  53. Drew Gulak - NXT
  54. Drew McIntyre - SmackDown
  55. Eddie Guerrero - Legend
  56. Edge - RAW
  57. Elias - RAW
  58. Eric Bischoff - Legend
  59. Erik - SmackDown
  60. Ezekiel - Legend
  61. Faarooq - Legend
  62. Giovanni Vinci - SmackDown
  63. Finn Balor - RAW
  64. Gigi Dolin - NXT
  65. Goldberg - Legend
  66. Grayson Waller - NXT
  67. Happy Corbin - RAW
  68. Hollywood Hogan - Legend
  69. Hulk Hogan - Legend
  70. Humberto - RAW
  71. The Hurricane - Legend
  72. Ilja Dragunov - NXT
  73. Indi Hartwell - NXT
  74. Iyo Sky - RAW
  75. Ivar - SmackDown
  76. Jacy Jayne - NXT
  77. Jake The Snake - Legend
  78. JD McDonagh - NXT
  79. Jerry "The King" Lawler - Legend
  80. Jey Uso - SmackDown
  81. Jimmy Uso - SmackDown
  82. Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart - Legend
  83. Jinder Mahal - NXT
  84. Joaquin Wilde - SmackDown
  85. JBL - Legend
  86. John Cena - Legend
  87. Julius Creed - NXT
  88. Kane - Legend
  89. Karrion Kross - SmackDown
  90. Katana Chance - NXT
  91. Kayden Carter - NXT
  92. Kevin Nash - Legend
  93. Kevin Owens - RAW
  94. Kofi Kingston - SmackDown
  95. Kurt Angle - Legend
  96. LA Knight - SmackDown
  97. Lacey Evans - SmackDown
  98. Liv Morgan - SmackDown
  99. Lita - Legend
  100. Logan Paul - SmackDown
  101. Ludwig Kaiser - SmackDown
  102. MACE - RAW
  103. “Macho Man” Randy Savage - Legend
  104. Madcap Moss - SmackDown
  105. Mansoor - RAW
  106. Matt Riddle - RAW
  107. Maryse - RAW
  108. Molly Holly - Legend
  109. Montez Ford - RAW
  110. Mr. McMahon - Legend
  111. Mustafa Ali - RAW
  112. MVP - RAW
  113. Natalya - SmackDown
  114. Nikki Bella - SmackDown
  115. Nikki Cross - RAW
  116. Nikkita Lyons - NXT
  117. Noam Dar - NXT
  118. Omos - RAW
  119. Otis - RAW
  120. Randy Orton - RAW
  121. Raquel Rodriguez - SmackDown
  122. Razor Ramon - Legend
  123. Reggie - NXT
  124. Rey Mysterio - SmackDown
  125. Rhea Ripley - RAW
  126. Rick Boogs - RAW
  127. Ricochet - SmackDown
  128. Ridge Holland - SmackDown
  129. Rikishi - Legend
  130. Rob Van Dam - Legend
  131. Robert Roode - RAW
  132. Roman Reigns - SmackDown
  133. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown
  134. Rowdy Roddy Piper - Legend
  135. Roxanne Perez - NXT
  136. R-Truth - RAW
  137. Sami Zayn - SmackDown
  138. Santos Escobar - SmackDown
  139. Scarlett - SmackDown
  140. Scott Hall - Legend
  141. Seth Rollins - RAW
  142. Shane McMahon - Legend
  143. Shanky - SmackDown
  144. Shawn Michaels - Legend
  145. Shayna Bazler - SmackDown
  146. Sheamus - SmackDown
  147. Shelton Benjamin - RAW
  148. Shinsuke Nakamura - SmackDown
  149. Shotzi - SmackDown
  150. Solo Sikoa - SmackDown
  151. Sonya Deville - SmackDown
  152. Stacy Keibler - Legend
  153. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin - Legend
  154. Stephanie McMahon - Legend
  155. Syxx - Legend
  156. Tamina - RAW
  157. T-BAR - NXT
  158. Ted DiBiase - Legend
  159. The Miz - RAW
  160. The Rock - Legend
  161. Titus O’Neil - Legend
  162. Tommaso Ciampa - RAW
  163. Triple H - Legend
  164. Trish Stratus - Legend
  165. Tyler Bate - NXT
  166. Ultimate Warrior - Legend
  167. Umaga - Legend
  168. Undertaker - Legend
  169. Vader - Legend
  170. Veer Mahaan - NXT
  171. Gunther - Smackdown
  172. Wes Lee - NXT
  173. Xavier Woods - SmackDown
  174. Xia Li - SmackDown
  175. X-Pac - Legend
  176. Yokozuna - Legend
  177. Zoey Stark - NXT
  178. Zelina Vega - SmackDown

WWE 2K23 DLC Wrestlers

The first four wrestlers are available as part of the "Ruthless Aggression" pack, which includes versions of athletes from the '00s era of WWE. It comes as a separate purchase from each platform's digital storefront.

Bad Bunny comes from the "Bad Bunny Bonus Pack", which is bundled with the Deluxe version of WWE 2k23.

  1. Brock Lesnar 2001
  2. Randy Orton 2002
  3. The Prototype (John Cena)
  4. Leviathan (Dave Bautista)
  5. Bad Bunny

For more on this year's wrestling romp, check out our WWE 2K23 preview where we discuss the series' return to form.

About the Author
James Billcliffe

James Billcliffe

Guides Editor

James suffers so you don't have to, creating expert guides for the toughest games and reviews for the biggest blockbuster releases.

