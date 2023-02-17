WWE 2K23 Roster: All 178 playable wrestlers and DLC characters

The full WWE 2K23 roster has been revealed, with a massive list of 178 standard playable wrestlers ranging all the way from AJ Styles to Zelina Vega via the Rated “R” Superstar, Edge.

With a diverse range of athletes from across the SmackDown, RAW and NXT labels, WWE 2K23’s roster also includes a hefty contingent of classic competitors from the wrestling hall of fame, including the legendary likes of The Rock, Macho Man Randy Savage and Chyna.

Check out some gameplay footage for WWE 2K23 here!

What’s more, there are only a few playable characters gated off as extra DLC, with most of those just being younger, alternative versions of veteran wrestlers on the roster with an additional non-wrestler character thrown in too.

WWE 2K23 Roster

AJ Styles - RAW Akira Tozawa - RAW Alba Fyre - NXT Alexa Bliss - RAW Aliyah - SmackDown Andre the Giant - Legend Angel Garza - RAW Angelo Dawkins - RAW Apollo Crews - NXT Asuka - RAW Austin Theory - RAW Axiom - NXT Batista - Legend Bayley - RAW Becky Lynch - RAW Beth Phoenix - RAW Bianca Belair - RAW Big Boss Man - Legend Big E - SmackDown Bobby Lashley - RAW Boogeyman - Legend Booker T - NXT Braun Strowman - SmackDown Bret Hart - Legend Brie Bella - SmackDown British Bulldog - Legend Brock Lesnar - RAW Bron Breakker - NXT Bruno Sammartino - Legend Brutus Creed - NXT Butch - SmackDown Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) - Legend Cameron Grimes - NXT Carmella - RAW Carmelo Hayes - NXT Cedric Alexander - RAW Chad Gable - RAW Charlotte Flair - SmackDown Chyna - Legend Cody Rhodes - RAW Commander Azeez - NXT Cora Jade - NXT Cruz Del Toro - SmackDown Dakota Kai - RAW Damian Priest - RAW Dana Brooke - RAW Dexter Lumis - RAW Diesel - Legend DOINK - Legend Dolph Ziggler - RAW Dominik Mysterio - RAW Doudrop - RAW Drew Gulak - NXT Drew McIntyre - SmackDown Eddie Guerrero - Legend Edge - RAW Elias - RAW Eric Bischoff - Legend Erik - SmackDown Ezekiel - Legend Faarooq - Legend Giovanni Vinci - SmackDown Finn Balor - RAW Gigi Dolin - NXT Goldberg - Legend Grayson Waller - NXT Happy Corbin - RAW Hollywood Hogan - Legend Hulk Hogan - Legend Humberto - RAW The Hurricane - Legend Ilja Dragunov - NXT Indi Hartwell - NXT Iyo Sky - RAW Ivar - SmackDown Jacy Jayne - NXT Jake The Snake - Legend JD McDonagh - NXT Jerry "The King" Lawler - Legend Jey Uso - SmackDown Jimmy Uso - SmackDown Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart - Legend Jinder Mahal - NXT Joaquin Wilde - SmackDown JBL - Legend John Cena - Legend Julius Creed - NXT Kane - Legend Karrion Kross - SmackDown Katana Chance - NXT Kayden Carter - NXT Kevin Nash - Legend Kevin Owens - RAW Kofi Kingston - SmackDown Kurt Angle - Legend LA Knight - SmackDown Lacey Evans - SmackDown Liv Morgan - SmackDown Lita - Legend Logan Paul - SmackDown Ludwig Kaiser - SmackDown MACE - RAW “Macho Man” Randy Savage - Legend Madcap Moss - SmackDown Mansoor - RAW Matt Riddle - RAW Maryse - RAW Molly Holly - Legend Montez Ford - RAW Mr. McMahon - Legend Mustafa Ali - RAW MVP - RAW Natalya - SmackDown Nikki Bella - SmackDown Nikki Cross - RAW Nikkita Lyons - NXT Noam Dar - NXT Omos - RAW Otis - RAW Randy Orton - RAW Raquel Rodriguez - SmackDown Razor Ramon - Legend Reggie - NXT Rey Mysterio - SmackDown Rhea Ripley - RAW Rick Boogs - RAW Ricochet - SmackDown Ridge Holland - SmackDown Rikishi - Legend Rob Van Dam - Legend Robert Roode - RAW Roman Reigns - SmackDown Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Rowdy Roddy Piper - Legend Roxanne Perez - NXT R-Truth - RAW Sami Zayn - SmackDown Santos Escobar - SmackDown Scarlett - SmackDown Scott Hall - Legend Seth Rollins - RAW Shane McMahon - Legend Shanky - SmackDown Shawn Michaels - Legend Shayna Bazler - SmackDown Sheamus - SmackDown Shelton Benjamin - RAW Shinsuke Nakamura - SmackDown Shotzi - SmackDown Solo Sikoa - SmackDown Sonya Deville - SmackDown Stacy Keibler - Legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin - Legend Stephanie McMahon - Legend Syxx - Legend Tamina - RAW T-BAR - NXT Ted DiBiase - Legend The Miz - RAW The Rock - Legend Titus O’Neil - Legend Tommaso Ciampa - RAW Triple H - Legend Trish Stratus - Legend Tyler Bate - NXT Ultimate Warrior - Legend Umaga - Legend Undertaker - Legend Vader - Legend Veer Mahaan - NXT Gunther - Smackdown Wes Lee - NXT Xavier Woods - SmackDown Xia Li - SmackDown X-Pac - Legend Yokozuna - Legend Zoey Stark - NXT Zelina Vega - SmackDown

WWE 2K23 DLC Wrestlers

The first four wrestlers are available as part of the "Ruthless Aggression" pack, which includes versions of athletes from the '00s era of WWE. It comes as a separate purchase from each platform's digital storefront.

Bad Bunny comes from the "Bad Bunny Bonus Pack", which is bundled with the Deluxe version of WWE 2k23.

Brock Lesnar 2001 Randy Orton 2002 The Prototype (John Cena) Leviathan (Dave Bautista) Bad Bunny

For more on this year's wrestling romp, check out our WWE 2K23 preview where we discuss the series' return to form.