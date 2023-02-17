WWE 2K23 Roster: All 178 playable wrestlers and DLC characters
Take control of WWE Superstars from SmackDown, RAW and NXT as well as past legends
The full WWE 2K23 roster has been revealed, with a massive list of 178 standard playable wrestlers ranging all the way from AJ Styles to Zelina Vega via the Rated “R” Superstar, Edge.
With a diverse range of athletes from across the SmackDown, RAW and NXT labels, WWE 2K23’s roster also includes a hefty contingent of classic competitors from the wrestling hall of fame, including the legendary likes of The Rock, Macho Man Randy Savage and Chyna.
What’s more, there are only a few playable characters gated off as extra DLC, with most of those just being younger, alternative versions of veteran wrestlers on the roster with an additional non-wrestler character thrown in too.
WWE 2K23 Roster
- AJ Styles - RAW
- Akira Tozawa - RAW
- Alba Fyre - NXT
- Alexa Bliss - RAW
- Aliyah - SmackDown
- Andre the Giant - Legend
- Angel Garza - RAW
- Angelo Dawkins - RAW
- Apollo Crews - NXT
- Asuka - RAW
- Austin Theory - RAW
- Axiom - NXT
- Batista - Legend
- Bayley - RAW
- Becky Lynch - RAW
- Beth Phoenix - RAW
- Bianca Belair - RAW
- Big Boss Man - Legend
- Big E - SmackDown
- Bobby Lashley - RAW
- Boogeyman - Legend
- Booker T - NXT
- Braun Strowman - SmackDown
- Bret Hart - Legend
- Brie Bella - SmackDown
- British Bulldog - Legend
- Brock Lesnar - RAW
- Bron Breakker - NXT
- Bruno Sammartino - Legend
- Brutus Creed - NXT
- Butch - SmackDown
- Cactus Jack (Mick Foley) - Legend
- Cameron Grimes - NXT
- Carmella - RAW
- Carmelo Hayes - NXT
- Cedric Alexander - RAW
- Chad Gable - RAW
- Charlotte Flair - SmackDown
- Chyna - Legend
- Cody Rhodes - RAW
- Commander Azeez - NXT
- Cora Jade - NXT
- Cruz Del Toro - SmackDown
- Dakota Kai - RAW
- Damian Priest - RAW
- Dana Brooke - RAW
- Dexter Lumis - RAW
- Diesel - Legend
- DOINK - Legend
- Dolph Ziggler - RAW
- Dominik Mysterio - RAW
- Doudrop - RAW
- Drew Gulak - NXT
- Drew McIntyre - SmackDown
- Eddie Guerrero - Legend
- Edge - RAW
- Elias - RAW
- Eric Bischoff - Legend
- Erik - SmackDown
- Ezekiel - Legend
- Faarooq - Legend
- Giovanni Vinci - SmackDown
- Finn Balor - RAW
- Gigi Dolin - NXT
- Goldberg - Legend
- Grayson Waller - NXT
- Happy Corbin - RAW
- Hollywood Hogan - Legend
- Hulk Hogan - Legend
- Humberto - RAW
- The Hurricane - Legend
- Ilja Dragunov - NXT
- Indi Hartwell - NXT
- Iyo Sky - RAW
- Ivar - SmackDown
- Jacy Jayne - NXT
- Jake The Snake - Legend
- JD McDonagh - NXT
- Jerry "The King" Lawler - Legend
- Jey Uso - SmackDown
- Jimmy Uso - SmackDown
- Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart - Legend
- Jinder Mahal - NXT
- Joaquin Wilde - SmackDown
- JBL - Legend
- John Cena - Legend
- Julius Creed - NXT
- Kane - Legend
- Karrion Kross - SmackDown
- Katana Chance - NXT
- Kayden Carter - NXT
- Kevin Nash - Legend
- Kevin Owens - RAW
- Kofi Kingston - SmackDown
- Kurt Angle - Legend
- LA Knight - SmackDown
- Lacey Evans - SmackDown
- Liv Morgan - SmackDown
- Lita - Legend
- Logan Paul - SmackDown
- Ludwig Kaiser - SmackDown
- MACE - RAW
- “Macho Man” Randy Savage - Legend
- Madcap Moss - SmackDown
- Mansoor - RAW
- Matt Riddle - RAW
- Maryse - RAW
- Molly Holly - Legend
- Montez Ford - RAW
- Mr. McMahon - Legend
- Mustafa Ali - RAW
- MVP - RAW
- Natalya - SmackDown
- Nikki Bella - SmackDown
- Nikki Cross - RAW
- Nikkita Lyons - NXT
- Noam Dar - NXT
- Omos - RAW
- Otis - RAW
- Randy Orton - RAW
- Raquel Rodriguez - SmackDown
- Razor Ramon - Legend
- Reggie - NXT
- Rey Mysterio - SmackDown
- Rhea Ripley - RAW
- Rick Boogs - RAW
- Ricochet - SmackDown
- Ridge Holland - SmackDown
- Rikishi - Legend
- Rob Van Dam - Legend
- Robert Roode - RAW
- Roman Reigns - SmackDown
- Ronda Rousey - SmackDown
- Rowdy Roddy Piper - Legend
- Roxanne Perez - NXT
- R-Truth - RAW
- Sami Zayn - SmackDown
- Santos Escobar - SmackDown
- Scarlett - SmackDown
- Scott Hall - Legend
- Seth Rollins - RAW
- Shane McMahon - Legend
- Shanky - SmackDown
- Shawn Michaels - Legend
- Shayna Bazler - SmackDown
- Sheamus - SmackDown
- Shelton Benjamin - RAW
- Shinsuke Nakamura - SmackDown
- Shotzi - SmackDown
- Solo Sikoa - SmackDown
- Sonya Deville - SmackDown
- Stacy Keibler - Legend
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin - Legend
- Stephanie McMahon - Legend
- Syxx - Legend
- Tamina - RAW
- T-BAR - NXT
- Ted DiBiase - Legend
- The Miz - RAW
- The Rock - Legend
- Titus O’Neil - Legend
- Tommaso Ciampa - RAW
- Triple H - Legend
- Trish Stratus - Legend
- Tyler Bate - NXT
- Ultimate Warrior - Legend
- Umaga - Legend
- Undertaker - Legend
- Vader - Legend
- Veer Mahaan - NXT
- Gunther - Smackdown
- Wes Lee - NXT
- Xavier Woods - SmackDown
- Xia Li - SmackDown
- X-Pac - Legend
- Yokozuna - Legend
- Zoey Stark - NXT
- Zelina Vega - SmackDown
WWE 2K23 DLC Wrestlers
The first four wrestlers are available as part of the "Ruthless Aggression" pack, which includes versions of athletes from the '00s era of WWE. It comes as a separate purchase from each platform's digital storefront.
Bad Bunny comes from the "Bad Bunny Bonus Pack", which is bundled with the Deluxe version of WWE 2k23.
- Brock Lesnar 2001
- Randy Orton 2002
- The Prototype (John Cena)
- Leviathan (Dave Bautista)
- Bad Bunny
For more on this year's wrestling romp, check out our WWE 2K23 preview where we discuss the series' return to form.