Wuthering Waves has Resonators (characters) in abundance to choose from, with a range of DPS, sub-DPS, and support characters to slot into synergising teams that’ll — with some grinding — dish out lots of damage against foes. If you’re a fan of your team’s damage output being particularly big numbers, you’ll be a huge fan of five-star DPS, Jinhsi.

Jinhsi — the ethereal Magistrate of Jinzhou — wields a Broadblade in battle, slashing at foes with her basic attacks from mid-air. With the right Echoes, weapons, and teammates, she’s an abominable force who’ll make light work of any combat. To help you make the most of the five-star Resonator, here’s our Wuthering Waves Jinhsi build.

Wuthering Waves Jinhsi Build

Best Jinhsi Team Compositions in Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi is a five-star DPS character who uses a Broadblade in Wuthering Waves, and given just how powerful she is when it comes to dishing out damage and avoiding the attacks of foes, you have plenty of options for building her.

Some of these options are, obviously, much better than others, but even with a free-to-play team composition and just some of the best Echoes for Jinhsi, she packs a punch in combat.

If you’re running Jinhsi in a team, it’s worth noting that she should be on the field the most compared to the other two members of your team. When you do have another Resonator on the field — ideally a sub-DPS who can buff Jinhsi’s basic attacks before being switched out — you should switch this Resonator out for Jinhsi as soon as their Outro Skill becomes available to you. Jinhsi will be doing most of the heavy-lifting for our time, after all!

A Jinshi team should consist of her, a sub-DPS who can boost her attack power, and a healer. At the time of writing, Verina is one of the best healers to have given that she is incredibly simple to use and her healing takes no time at all to trigger. You can, however, consider five-star The Shorekeeper or four-star healer, Baizhi, if in a pinch.

As for your sub-DPS, five-star Zhezhi pairs best with Jinhsi. Zhezhi’s Ultimate, Living Canvas, allows for her to perform coordinated attacks with her team, and that’s not all. Zhezhi’s kit can restore Resonance Energy and increase the ATK of incoming Resonators, which is great for Jinhsi.

An alternative sub-DPS is Yinlin, who isn’t as ideal a pairing as Zhezhi, but is able to similarly perform coordinated attacks and increase the Resonance Liberation DMG of her team. Kit her out with the Moonlit Clouds set of Echoes, and she’ll also be able to buff the ATK of any characters she switches into. In this case, Jinhsi.

A free-to-play sub-DPS option is Yuanwu, who despite being a less-than-impressive four-star character, actually works really nicely alongside Jinhsi. Jinhsi is able to receive buffs via Yuanwu’s Thunder Field — which dishes out coordinated attacks — and Yuanwu can buff his own Thunder Field further using his kit.

Another free-to-play alternative sub-DPS, and your last option — should you not have Yuanwu or an appropriate five-star character built yet — is Mortefi. Now, Jinhsi won’t really benefit from Mortefi’s kit all that much given that he primarily buffs heavy attacks, but I did personally find that the two worked together well enough (alongside Verina) to get through some of Version 2.0’s combat.

Having a ranged, pistol-wielding character to hand is also always useful when exploring the world, but it’s definitely worth switching to Yuanwu, Yinlin, or Zhezhi for tougher battles.

Best Jinhsi Weapons in Wuthering Waves

Jinhsi is one of multiple Broadblade-wielding characters in Wuthering Waves, and as a result, this means you have a lot of options to choose from when kitting her out with a weapon.

Ages of Harvest (5-star): Jinhsi’s signature Broadblade. Grants 12% Attribute DMG Bonus. Upon using Intro Skill (or Resonance Skill), Jinhsi gains Ageless Marking (or Ethereal Endowment), which provides 24% Resonance Skill DMG for 12 seconds.

Jinhsi’s signature Broadblade. Grants 12% Attribute DMG Bonus. Upon using Intro Skill (or Resonance Skill), Jinhsi gains Ageless Marking (or Ethereal Endowment), which provides 24% Resonance Skill DMG for 12 seconds. Lustrous Razor (5-star): Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When Resonance Skill is used, increases Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) DMG by 7% for 12 seconds, stacking up to three times.

Increases Energy Regen by 12.8%. When Resonance Skill is used, increases Resonance Liberation (Ultimate) DMG by 7% for 12 seconds, stacking up to three times. Broadblade#41 (4-star): Increases ATK by 12% when Jinhsi’s HP is above 80%. Restores HP by 5% upon dealing Basic or Heavy Attack DMG when Jinhsi’s HP is below 40%. Can be triggered every 8s.

Increases ATK by 12% when Jinhsi’s HP is above 80%. Restores HP by 5% upon dealing Basic or Heavy Attack DMG when Jinhsi’s HP is below 40%. Can be triggered every 8s. Waning Redshift (4-star): After using Resonance Skill, ATK is increased by 10% for 16 seconds and Jinhsi gains 6 Resonance Energy.

After using Resonance Skill, ATK is increased by 10% for 16 seconds and Jinhsi gains 6 Resonance Energy. Helios Cleaver (4-star): When Resonance Skill is used, ATK increases by 3% within 12 seconds. This can stack up to four times, and be triggered every 12 seconds.

Jinhsi’s best-in-slot is her signature weapon, Ages of Harvest, which massively buffs her kit. Resonance Skill DMG in particular. That said, I am running Jinhsi with Helios Cleaver currently, and the 12% ATK boost certainly doesn’t go to waste, even if the weapon isn’t the most beneficial one to her kit.

Best Jinhsi Sonata Effect in Wuthering Waves

The best Sonata Effect to kit Jinhsi out with is Celestial Light. The Celestial Light Sonata Effects are as follows:

2pcs Set: Increases Spectro DMG by 10%.

Increases Spectro DMG by 10%. 5pcs Set: Increases Spectro DMG by 30% for 15 seconds after casting Intro Skill.

Provided that you regularly cast Jinhsi’s Intro Skill whenever it is available, this set allows the Resonator to dish out an additional 40% Spectro DMG at the best of times, which is great.

Best Jinhsi Echoes in Wuthering Waves

Provided that you’re equipping Jinhsi with Echoes that provide her the Celestial Light Sonata Effect, the best primary Echo to kit her out with is Jue, acquired from Weekly Challenge: The Fated Confrontation.

Upon use, Jue is summoned and dishes out 48.64% Spectro DMG. On top of this, Jue summons strikes of thunder that can hit enemies up to five times, dishing out 19.46% Spectro DMG respectively. After this, Jue then plunges to the ground in a final attack, dealing 48.64% Spectro DMG — twice! — to nearby foes.

That’s not all, as Jue then buffs Jinhsi for the next 15 seconds. This provides her with 16% Resonance Skill DMG, and upon attacking with her Resonance Skill, she can inflict 16% Spectro DMG instead. As a result, summon Jue before Jinhsi is set to complete her combo of attacks, and Jue will then buff this before you inevitably end up switching Jinsi out temporarily.

Best Jinhsi Echo Stats in Wuthering Waves

As Jinhsi is a DPS who relies on her combination of basic attacks and skills to dominate on the field, we want to focus on boosting her Crit Rate, Crit DMG, Spectro DMG, and ATK% overall.

All of these will see Jinhsi deal an increased damage output. Energy Regeneration is also nice to have given how demanding Jinhsi’s kit can be, but it is not the be all and end all as we do not rely on Jinhsi’s Resonance Liberation to secure a victory.

4: Crit Rate or Crit DMG

Crit Rate or Crit DMG 3: Spectro DMG

Spectro DMG 3: Spectro DMG

Spectro DMG 1: ATK%

ATK% 1: ATK%

Substats to look out for are even more Crit Rate or Crit DMG, ATK%, and Energy Regeneration.

You could also consider running Jinhsi with lower cost Echoes in a 4-1-1-1-1 or 4-4-1-1-1 arrangement if your low-cost Echoes have more desirable stats, but bear in mind that a Jinshi running appropriate Echoes in a 4-3-3-1-1 arrangement will often outperform the former setup.

Jinhsi Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves

The Ascension Materials needed to reach each Rank for Jinhsi are as follows.

Rank 1 (Level 20 to 40): 5000x Shell Credits, 4x LF Howler Cores

5000x Shell Credits, 4x LF Howler Cores Rank 2 (Level 40 to 50): 10000x Shell Credits, 4x MF Howler Cores, 4x Loong’s Pearl, 3x Elegy Tacet Cores

10000x Shell Credits, 4x MF Howler Cores, 4x Loong’s Pearl, 3x Elegy Tacet Cores Rank 3 (Level 50 to 60): 15000x Shell Credits, 8x MF Howler Cores, 8x Loong’s Pearl, 6x Elegy Tacet Cores

15000x Shell Credits, 8x MF Howler Cores, 8x Loong’s Pearl, 6x Elegy Tacet Cores Rank 4 (Level 60 to 70): 20000x Shell Credits, 4x HF Howler Cores, 12x Loong’s Pearl, 9x Elegy Tacet Cores

20000x Shell Credits, 4x HF Howler Cores, 12x Loong’s Pearl, 9x Elegy Tacet Cores Rank 4 (Level 70 to 80): 40000x Shell Credits, 8x HF Howler Cores, 16x Loong’s Pearl, 12x Elegy Tacet Cores

40000x Shell Credits, 8x HF Howler Cores, 16x Loong’s Pearl, 12x Elegy Tacet Cores Rank 4 (Level 80 to 90): 80000x Shell Credits, 4x FF Howler Cores, 20x Loong’s Pearl, 16x Elegy Tacet Cores

