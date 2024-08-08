Wuthering Waves 1.2 trailer shows off new characters, weapons, and events

The world is due another Wuthering Waves update, and luckily for all of us, we won't have to wait long. Wuthering Waves version 1.2 will be launching on August 15 worldwide, and brings with it new characters, events, and even a dancing turtle.

This announcement comes in the form of a flashy new gameplay trailer, which wraps up all the new content in a nice visual package. The stars of this update are the two new playable characters, obviously. These are Zhe Zhi and Xiangli Yao, both of which will be earnable in-game with this update.

These characters come with weapons as you might expect, including the Rime-Dripped Sprouts rectifiers, and the Verity's Handle gauntlets. With both as five star weapons, you'll have to get quite lucky to get these in addition to the new five star characters. Either that, or get ready to bust the wallet out.

This update comes with some new story content too, as well as a limited-time event called By Moon's Grace which has you assist in the construction of the ongoing festival. There's also a seven day log-in event, plus some combat events for you to complete for additional rewards.

All in all an exciting new update for the gacha, which has continued trucking along healthily since its release earlier this year. Whether or not the game can maintain its momentum, especially after some of the rockier technical challenges it suffered at first, is something we'll be keen to keep tabs on.

Will you be hoping back in? Let us know below! While you're there, why not check out our Wuthering Waves codes page!