Soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers delivers on its promise, shows some hot boss fight action

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was one of few titles confirmed ahead of time to be shown at tonight’s Xbox Partner Showcase. Well, the game’s big moment just took place at the show, and it was everything we hoped for.

As promised, the trailer showed some new footage from the Soulslike action RPG, with a focus on a few of the game’s bosses.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's got some gorgeous art direction, a slick soundtrack booming over it, and some genuinely intriguing looking abilities on show. Including what looks like a dodge counter and AOE flower magic. Not to mention tense looking boss fights, which everyone knows is a must for this kind of game.

This is actually Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ second appearance on an Xbox stage. The game first appeared in June this year at the Xbox 2024 Summer Showcase. Wuchang is very much inspired by Souls games. It’s set in the late Ming Dynasty era in China, though with obvious fantasy additions.

We’ve known about it for far longer, however, as it was initially revealed all the way back in 2021, at a time when when it was very early in development. I called it Ming Dynasty Bloodborne after watching the 20-ish minutes of footage developer Leenzee debuted at the time.

We don’t have a solid release date for the game quite yet, but Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is shooting for a 2025 release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s also a day-one Game Pass release across PC and consoles. You can wishlist it on Steam now, too, to stay updated.