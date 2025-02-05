Wreckfest 2 comes out in early access next month, as you can tell by this video of rusty metal making sweet, sweet crumple zone love to other rusty metal

Wreckfest 2, the sequel to very good demolition derby racer Wreckfest, is set to arrive in PC in early access next month, no doubt in a flurry of discarded bodywork and tyres that may or may not have enough tread to pass an MOT.

While this doesn't mean it'll evolve into a full release overnight - given that its predecessor, originally dubbed Next Car Game, arrived in EA in they dying days of 2013, but didn't end up coming out properly until 2018 due to a whole bunch of development-related factors - it's great news anyway. More Wreckfest, what's not to love?

March 20 this year is the date you'll need to circle in your calendar, as it when Wreckfest 2's early access will kick off on PC, with console folks having to wait a bit longer to play the game, as was the case with the first game.

So, what are you in for? Well, Developer Bugbear said it's rebuilt its physics engine "to take full advantage of modern hardware" with this new game. "Wreckfest 2 features even higher crash fidelity, more intricate component damage simulation and many more improvements across the board," it continued, "Get ready to witness the absolute best-in-class car destruction and truly epic moments of chaos, all with the signature vehicle handling from Wreckfest!"

You can get a quick peek at some of that chaos in a short announcement trailer, with the initial early access version og the game set to drop with the "base game modes of Racing, Derby and multiplayer" and some special challenges which put you "behind the steering wheel of unconventional vehicles that were definitely never supposed to end up on a racetrack". That slice sounds very much like the usual Wreckfest mayhem across a spectrum of circuits that're varied and wacky as the original, and can support up to 24 players. Bugbear's also outlined a bunch of other stuff it plans to add-in at points to be determined during early access.

These will be the likes of more car customisation options, tracks, arenas, plus mod support via Steam workshop, tournaments, and "a completely revamped career mode that adapts to your individual playstyle and guides you on your journey to become a true champion".

Here's hoping the result is something as bumper-bendingly fun as the first Wreckfest, which proved well worth the wait and even helped me find a way to mourn the state of the Burnout series without solely having to cry into the sterring wheel of my Carson Annhilator in Paradise Remastered.