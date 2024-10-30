Would Josh Brolin come back to play Thanos? "I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to", but that doesn't mean it'd be an immediate yes

There are plenty of Marvel fans that want Josh Brolin to come back as Thanos in some shape or form, and it sounds like the actor is generally up for it.

The build up to Thanos took almost an entire decade, culminating in the pair of Avengers films that pretty bluntly did away with the character, but with all the multiverse shenanigans the MCU has been setting up in the years since, there's obviously room to bring him back in some shape or form. While there's no clear plans to bring him back, even with the introduction of a character he's quite closely linked to in the comics, the question of his return is still a lingering question. The actor that played him, Josh Brolin, recently made an appearance at New York Comic Con, and speaking to Collider he shared his thoughts on a potential role reprisal.

"I’m not kidding - There’s a thing with playing Thanos. It’s like, 'Oh, they’re gonna bring Thanos back.' It’s like Sicario ; it has to be right," the actor said. "It’s like Ryan Reynolds and I talking about Taylor Swift and we should be talking about Deadpool 4. But we go back and forth. Again, it’s what in his mind fits, what in my mind fits. Thanos has to fit if you’re going to bring him back. I would do anything that the Russos wanted me to do." To be clear, it doesn't sound like the actor is saying the character is coming back at all, just that if he does, he'd want it to be for the right reasons (even if he obviously trusts the Russos a lot).

Whether there are any plans for Thanos somewhere along the way, who knows - but it seems like Marvel is more interested in bringing back Robert Downey Jr., considering the fact the actor is set to play Doctor Doom in the upcoming fifth Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday. That film is due out May 1, 2026, so we've still got a while to find out more about it, but I personally wouldn't bet on a Thanos revival.