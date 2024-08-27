World of Warcraft: The War Within is out right now - so update your add-ons and get that pizza order ready

World of Warcraft: The War Within is officially out today, which means you - yes, you - can boot up the game right now and get an espresso shot of that lovely new-expansion experience. It's the best time to play an MMO y'know, before everything settles down and you're stuck running raids on a weekly schedule.

The expansion has you and other players venture down into Azeroth's underbelly looking for loot, Xal'atath, and roughly a billion giant spiders who ironically aren't too fond of you hanging around. It's already been playable for those who bought special (and more expensive) version of the expansion, but now the gates have been thrown open for the entire playerbase to hop in.

As for what's available right now, the whole leveling experience is there, as are delves and a full spread of dungeons on normal and heroic difficulty. Fast forward to September 10, and the Normal, Heroic, and Raid finder tiers of the raid release (raid finder is locked to the first wing initially), giving players the first truly difficult content of the expansion.

But ask some of the most dedicated WoW players and it's September 17 that stands out as the date to circle, as it's then when you get mythic plus dungeons and the raids' mythic difficulty. This is what all the good players will be slamming their heads against for the forseeable future. Everyone else will be farming mounts, pet battling, hunting transmog, and begging for mythic content nerfs. Such is the way of the world (of warcraft).

Initial reactions seem positive too! Recent expansions have been pretty decent on launch, ever since Shadowlands wrapped up basically, and like I wrote at the top, this is truly one of the best times to jump into a WoW expansion. Don't let all the spiders put you off too, the game has a really solid arachnophobia mode.

Are you gonna jump in? Let us know below, as well as what you're looking forward to checking out.