The ancestral home of dragonkind is calling you, World of Warcraft players, and soon you shall travel to the Dragon Isles to uncover its long-forgotten secrets.

So, gather your friends and allies and make ready to heed the call of the dragons because the World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion goes live on November 28.

WoW: Dragonflight Release Date Trailer

The Dragonflight expansion takes you to the Dragon Isles, where you will explore four new zones themed around the dragon aspects: the Waking Shores, the Ohn’ahran Plains, the mountainous Azure Span, and the Thaldraszus.

When the expansion releases, you can expect eight dungeons, four of which are level-up dungeons and four are maximum-level dungeons.

The raid included with Dragonflight, Vault of the Incarnates, will go live alongside season one the week of December 12. The season will also include a new rotation of Mythic+ dungeons and a new PvP Season.

Included in the update is the MMORPG's first-ever race and class combination, the dracthyr Evoker. Playing as an Evoker will allow you to switch between a humanoid visage and or a draconic form. A highly mobile character, if you chose this race/class combo, you can specialize in either ranged damage-dealing or work as a healer by harnessing the mystical gifts of dragonkind.

Along with the new race/class combo, Dragonflight introduces Dragonriding. This is an all-new skill-based method of aerial movement that allows you to ride your very own Dragon Isles Drake. You can customize your drake as you progress through the expansion by collecting more appearance options, and even skills to allow your drake to fly farther and faster.

Dragonflight also includes a new Talent System which goes hand-in-hand with major updates to classes. With this re-introduction of talent trees, the new talent system promises to "empower" you to "make creative and meaningful talent choices" without compromising effectiveness.

You can also expect updated Professions and a customizable UI with an updated HUD.