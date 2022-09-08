Today’s Wordle Answer (September 9th, 2022): Puzzle 447 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re beginning to see a bit of a pattern emerging with today’s Wordle answer for September 9th, 2022, you’re not the only one. But you’d do well to focus on the matter at hand.

The subject of Puzzle 447 is a good, fun word that’s a bit of a tricky test, but satisfyingly doable at the same time. But if you’re in need of a few ideas, we’re here to help out.

While the prefix at the start of the word hasn’t appeared at all in Wordle recently, it’s still very common in everyday speech, so it shouldn’t be too hard to grasp once you’ve got an inkling.

The other consonant can be tricky too. It’s come up just twice in the last month, but not in the position it’s in today. So you’d be forgiven for not selecting it right away. Then there are the vowels to contend with - two of the same letter as a matter of fact - and non-sequential doubles are always really difficult to deal with.

However, so you can get to the core of the issue without too much trouble, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 9th, 2022, to get you started. We’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions for if you’re running short on inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When it comes to browser-based puzzle games, Wordle is just about king of its genre - even if it kind of boils down to a fancy game of hangman. Even though it can be tough, you don’t need a detailed thesis to solve it correctly, just careful guessing and a bit of strategy.

To help lead you in the right direction, here are a few Wordle hints to get things started!

Your clues for Puzzle 447 are:

The answer contains two of the same vowel in the third and fifth positions

The first three letters spell out the definite article (the indefinite article is “a”)

The last two letters spell out the first-person object pronoun (the opposite of “you”)

You usually add the answer to “park” when it has roller coasters

Previous Wordle Answers

Wordle is supposed to be a relaxing game, but if you’re drawing a blank it can be a frustrating one too. Words only ever come up once as a solution, but looking over previous puzzles can give you the spark of inspiration you need to take home victory today. Here’s a list of every recent solution from across the last month.

Today’s Wordle Answer September 9th

The Wordle answer today is theme.

Crossing into English in the 1300s from the Old French word, “tesme” (the “-s” is silent), the word theme has its origins in Latin and Ancient Greek.

It was originally “thema” and referred to a subject, proposition on thesis. The literal meaning in Ancient Green was more like “setting something down”, with the metaphorical extension coming from the idea that you are laying down a subject for discussion, viewing or analysis with your theme.

Metaphor is one of the most common types of word meaning change - which is called semantic change in linguistics - giving speakers innovative ways to practically reuse existing words in ways that are commonly understood and help to express themselves.

Wordle might have been the smash-hit success that started a trend, but it’s not the only word game out there. Check out these Wordle alternatives to see what’s what!