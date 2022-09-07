Today’s Wordle Answer (September 8th, 2022): Puzzle 446 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 8th, 2022, is cut from the same cloth as the very best - but don’t go thinking that makes it impossible.

Puzzle 446 is a funny one, because even though it’s a relatively common word that everyone will know and have used in a variety of contexts - from school, to describing something, to saying something is great - it can still be a tricky teaser to solve.

The prefix at the start of the word comes up quite often, twice in the last month in fact, so while it’s not totally obvious it will probably still come to you fairly easily.

What’s more, two of the most popular starting words that Wordle communities use will get you two green letters right from your first guess. But that could come as a hindrance as much as a help if you focus too much on eliminating other letters from there.

That’s because today’s puzzle includes a devious double letter at the end, but so you’re not tripped up, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for September 8th, 2022, to give you a few clues. We’ve also left a list of all of the recent solutions from over the last month if you need a bit of inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

There are a few ways to tell if you’re in the upper echelons of Wordle players. First is the amount of low guess wins you’ve got, of course, but the true sign of your dedication is your daily streak count.

However, even though an excellent streak can put you in a high bracket, there’s always more time to step up to the grade and move up a couple of divisions. Here are a few Wordle hints to help you do just that!

Your clues for Puzzle 446 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the middle

The last four letters spell out a Scottish slang word for a girl

The last three letters spell out a ruder word for butt

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling to come up with a pertinent guess, check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month for some inspiration. While none of them will get you five green letters any time soon, they can still help to whittle down any tough letters you're stuck on.

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

Today’s Wordle Answer September 8th

The Wordle answer today is class.

The English word class as we understand it now originated in the 1600s, where it referred to a group of people who shared similar characteristics in common.

It came into English from the Middle French word “classe”, which has roots in the Latin word “classis” which meant an army division or an assembly of people in general.

The idea of someone being upper or lower class is a slightly later invention - in recorded writing anyway - apparently coming about in the mid-1700s. And it was this meaning that was metaphorically extended into using class as an adjective, where you would refer to someone showing supposedly high class traits as “classy”.

