Today’s Wordle Answer (September 7th, 2022): Puzzle 445 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 7th, 2022, may be wary to the point of skittishness, but with some cautious guesses you should be able to pin it down.

The word featured in Puzzle 445 is particularly difficult to figure out. Not only is it a niche, slang word that I’ve never heard used in the context it’s most commonly defined with, it also incorporates some hard to guess letters into the mix as well.

Trickiest of them all are the vowels, which include an uncommon double, but they’re teamed with some consonants that aren’t often seen together too.

When you’ve only got six guesses to whittle down the huge variety of options on offer in Wordle, it’s very easy to burn through all of your tries before you’re anywhere close to uncovering the target word.

So you’re not left totally in the dark, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 7th, 2022, to give you a couple of clues. Then we’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from across the last month so you know what’s already been used.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When a Wordle is this hard, you’re right to be suspicious if it can be solved at all in just six guesses. And as you tick down closer to your final guess, you can be forgiven for shooting some furtive glances around to see if anyone has noticed you floundering.

To help keep your streak safe for another 24 hours, here are some Wordle hints to nudge you in the right direction!

Your clues for Puzzle 445 are:

The answer contains the same vowel twice in the second and third positions

The first three letters spell out the name of a famous Bruce

You add “arch” to the last three letters to spell a sport where you shoot targets

Previous Wordle Answers

There is a near endless supply of words to keep Wordle going for years to come. However, each word will only ever appear once, so it’s still useful to know what’s already come up. Here’s a list of all of the recent Wordle solutions from over the last month to give you some inspiration if you’re struggling to think of what letters to guess.

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

Today’s Wordle Answer September 7th

The Wordle answer today is leery.

Leery is defined as being when someone is suspicious and mistrustful of something or someone and goes out of their way to avoid it.

Given their closeness, it’s interesting that this is quite different from the common understanding of the word leer - which usually refers to a strange or lascivious way of looking at someone - but it makes more sense when you dive into the two words etymologies.

Leery is of generally uncertain origin, but the best hypothesis is that it comes from adding the suffix “-y” - meaning ‘full of’ or ‘characterised by’ - to the word leer.

When it originally entered English, the meaning of leer was closer to side-eye - where you’d look at something suspiciously or pointedly over your cheek. If you add “-y” to this definition of leer, you get something much closer to the meaning of leery.

Is it time to move onto a new challenge? Check out these Wordle alternatives for some great options.