Today’s Wordle Answer (September 6th, 2022): Puzzle 444 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 6th, 2022, is such a slap in the face, it’s just begging to be solved.

The word featured in Puzzle 444 is suitably provocative to mark the symmetry, but, however frustrating you’re finding tracking down the solution to be, try not to let it goad you into making mistakes.

While there’s a decent core of relatively easy vowels to ground your guessing, the consonants could still be a cause for concern.

Even though it’s a letter that comes up pretty frequently, you’ve still got a tricky challenge to overcome: a non-sequential repeated letter. Whatever your starting word, they’re always difficult to work out in just six guesses, since it’s so easy to focus on eliminating new letters each time.

However, to get you across the finishing line under the guess limit and save your streak, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 6th, 2022 to give you a few clues. We’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to help if you’re stuck for ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It might just seem like orange, green and black letters on a screen, but when the chips are down and you’re on to your last guess it can feel like Wordle is teasing you - daring you to make one last wrong move so it can gloat over the result.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you turn the tables on the jeering and derision.

Your clues for Puzzle 444 are:

The answer contains two different vowels next to each other in the word

The word starts and ends with the same letter

The last four letters spell out a familial relation who is your mother or father’s sister

Previous Wordle Answers

There are so many possibilities to choose from in Wordle, sometimes the toughest decision can be picking what to guess. If you’re struggling to get rid of a particularly difficult letter, or just need some inspiration, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month. Even though the words won’t come up again, they might have the right combinations of letter to take you another step closer to victory!

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

Today’s Wordle Answer September 6th

The Wordle answer today is taunt.

The word taunt first appeared in English around the 15th Century, and although there isn’t complete consensus on its etymology both of the leading theories originate from French.

One possible root of taunt is the Middle French word “tanter”, which meant to tempt or provoke. This comes from the Old French word “tempter”, which is the root of the modern English word “tempt”. In light of this, it’s interesting to compare the modern day meanings of tempt and taunt, where the former is trying to get someone to do something with positive reinforcement and the latter is through negative reinforcement.

The other possible explanation is that taunt comes from the French saying “tant pour tant”, which is equivalent to the English expression “tit for tat”. In this sense the word would come from the notion of trading taunts during an argument. It makes sense when you think about it, since taunts are generally antagonistic and tend to start arguments or invite a jibe in return.

