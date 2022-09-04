Today’s Wordle Answer (September 5th, 2022): Puzzle 443 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Depending on your outlook, the Wordle answer today for September 5th, 2022, will either have you shouting for victory or crying in despair.

The word featured in Puzzle 443 is definitely a funny one, combining a colloquial register with some tough letters and difficult doubles into a real Wordle challenge.

The jury’s still out on whether a double consonant or double vowel is harder to guess, but both make your task much, much trickier. And that’s even before you’ve dealt with an irregular prefix at the start of the word and a consonant that hasn’t appeared in the end position at all over the last month in the back.

However, if you can get just the first letter and the double near the middle, then hopefully you should be able to fill in the rest more easily.

To help you make that step in under six guesses, we’ve compiled a list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you a few ideas. And to make things a little bit easier, we’ve also come up with our own Wordle hints for September 5th, 2022.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Even though it’s meant to be a relaxing, single-player game that you play quietly on the sofa or at your desk, the unadulterated joy that comes with a successful Wordle can leave you hollering for all to hear.

So you can experience that for yourself - and to stop you from yelling at the screen - here are some Wordle hints to get things going!

Your clues for Puzzle 443 are:

The answer contains the same vowel twice, next to each other in the word

The first three letters spell out the interrogative pronoun, and the name of a famous fictional doctor

You might say the last three letters if you drop something or make a mistake

Previous Wordle Answers

Sometimes in Wordle you just can’t quite work the letters you want into a guess. That’s where this list of recent solutions from across the last month comes in. While words only ever appear once in Wordle, you can still get some inspiration from what’s come before, or at least get a sense of the kind of letters and words that come up.

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

Today’s Wordle Answer September 5th

The Wordle answer today is whoop.

While whooping might seem like a more modern thing, versions of the word have been recorded since the 14th Century.

It probably originated as an onomatopoeia - where a word mimics the sound something makes - but is also similar to the Old French word, “houper” which meant cry out or shout.

Originally, a whoop was just an interjection, however nowadays it has a more explicitly positive connotation. In linguistics, the process of meaning change where a word’s definition gets more positive over time is called amelioration, and is relatively common.

