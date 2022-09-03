Today’s Wordle Answer (September 4th, 2022): Puzzle 442 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re feeling dead and buried, come check out the Wordle answer today for September 4th, 2022.

While it doesn’t seem difficult on the face of it, Puzzle 442 could be tough. The word featured is much more commonly seen as a prefix in other words, rather than a standalone by itself. This means it’s very easy to overlook it as a possibility.

Add some tricky vowel positions into the mix and you’ve got a good challenge on your hands, but one that’s not insurmountable. How you pronounce a word can completely change its meaning - even if the letters are exactly the same - which is difficult to get across in a game without sound.

But once you’ve got a couple of key letters slotted in the correct place, the rest should fall into line.

To help you do that successfully, we’ve come up with some handy Wordle hints for September 4th, 2022, as well as updated our running list of recent solutions to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When a Wordle just isn’t going your way, it can be easy to start wishing for the grave, but with a little dedication you can dig out a solution from almost nothing.

To help you lay today’s puzzle to rest, here are a few Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 442 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the first and fourth position

The first two letters can come before ‘side’ and ‘front’ to talk about the position of something

You might say the last two letters if you pause for thought while speaking

Previous Wordle Answers

There’s a new Wordle every day, but that doesn’t mean you should forget what’s come before. Whether it’s a tricky letter or combination of a few tricky letters that you want to get rid of, maybe one of these recent solutions can help you out. But even if they can’t, at least you know what to avoid!

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

Today’s Wordle Answer September 4th

The Wordle answer today is inter.

If you inter something, it means bury it in a grave or the earth.

You can think of this definition a bit like a portmanteau - where two words are blended to make a new one - since it comes from the Old French word “enterer” which is based on the Latin words “in” meaning inside and “terra” meaning earth.

It is unrelated to the prefix “inter-” as you would see in words like interlinked, but that does also come from Latin, where it was also a prefix used to mean “between”.

Next up, take on your next challenge with one of these Wordle alternatives!