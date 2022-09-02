Today’s Wordle Answer (September 3rd, 2022): Puzzle 441 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re not careful, all your effort working out today’s Wordle answer for September 3rd, 2022, will slip down the drain - but at least that would be better than it falling down a canyon.

The word featured in Puzzle 441 is tricky for a few reasons. First off, it’s a pretty niche word that doesn’t come up often in everyday conversation, or day-to-day life - possibly unless you work in landscaping.

Next, it has a couple of relatively uncommon consonants at the start and end of the word which make it a tough task to whittle down in under six guesses.

And finally, it has the most difficult of Wordle features: a repeated consonant. But they’re next to each other in the word at least.

To give you a much-needed helping hand, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for September 3rd, 2022, so you’ve got a few clues. We’ve also left an updated list of recent solutions to give you a few ideas if you’re struggling.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re just starting a Wordle, it can feel like there are enough possibilities to fill a gaping chasm, but as you use more and more guesses, the gorge gets smaller and smaller until you’re just left in a ditch.

So you can keep your head above running water, here are a few Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 441 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

The first four letters spell out a type of seabird that likes stealing food at the beach

There’s a double consonant in the third and fourth position

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling to eliminate some of the tougher letters in today’s puzzle, check out this list of recent solutions for some inspiration. While words only ever appear once in Wordle, it’s still a good idea to get a sense of which letters appear frequently, as well as which words have already been used.

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

Today’s Wordle Answer September 3rd

The Wordle answer today is gully.

Technically, a gully is a channel made in earth by running water - much smaller than a gorge or ravine, but with steeper sides than a stream or brook.

The modern word is of uncertain origin, but the best hypothesis is that it came from the Old French word “goulet”, which meant throat or gullet. This word was then likely influenced by the meaning of another Middle English word, “gylle”, which was used to refer to a deep, narrow valley.

The combination of these two words - a deep, narrow valley with water running down it like your throat when you drink - likely resulted in the modern sense of the word gully.

Your streak is safe - for now - but there are plenty more Wordle alternatives to put you through your paces.