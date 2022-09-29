Today’s Wordle Answer (September 29th, 2022): Puzzle 467 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re not careful, the Wordle answer today for September 29th, 2022, will land you in hot water.

The word featured in Puzzle 467 isn’t quite a homophone (a word that sounds the same as another but is spelled differently), so you need to be extra careful with your last guesses to make sure you don’t choose the wrong, but very similar word and go over your allotted six guesses.

While the first letter comes up relatively often at the start of Wordles - it’s appeared there three times in the last month - today it’s part of a less common prefix that’s not quite as simple.

But once you’ve worked it out and slotted it alongside the vowel in the middle of the word, hopefully you’ll be able to sound things out from there.

To help you do just that, we’ve thought of some Wordle hints for September 29th, 2022, to get you started. We’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from the last 30 days to give you some ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re hot on the trail of a difficult Wordle, it’s all too easy to get reckless. And when you’re rushing accidents start to happen. But while it’s not quite as serious as spilling a boiling pan, losing your streak can sting just as much.

To keep that from happening, here are some Wordle hints to point you in the right direction!

Your clues for Puzzle 467 are:

The answer contains one vowel in the third position

The second letter and fifth letter are next to each other in the alphabet

The last three letters are an anagram of “lad”

Previous Wordle Answers

Take a look at these recent Wordle solutions from over the last 30 days and see if you can glean any clues that can help you with today’s puzzle - you’d be surprised how often similar letters come up. At the very least you might save yourself a guess by knowing which words have already been used.

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

Today’s Wordle Answer September 29th

The Wordle answer today is scald.

Usually referring to a burn from very hot water, the English word scald comes from the French word “escalder”, but it originated in Latin.

The Latin word was “excaldare” which was made up of the Latin prefix “ex-” meaning very and the word “calidus” meaning hot. Over time, the meaning of those two parts making up a whole word was lost in translation and so the English dropped the “ex-” part, but kept the severity of the heat.

