Today’s Wordle Answer (September 28th, 2022): Puzzle 466 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 28th, 2022, has a devious plan to take the top spot, but you can beat it to the crown with a good strategy.

While Puzzle 466 might feature a word more at home in Game of Thrones, it should still be familiar to fans of fantasy, history, or even The Simpsons. If none of those are your jam however, you may never really have come across this niche word.

To make matters even more difficult, not only is this a vowel-first word - which can be tricky to sound out - but it has an uncommon, repeated vowel. That’s probably one of the most difficult things to figure out in Wordle, so it’s sure to stump many players alongside yourself.

Luckily though, the consonants that make up the rest of the word are slightly more manageable. The final letter for example has appeared in that slot twice over the last month.

To help you make your deductions and nudge you in the right direction, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for September 28th, 2022, as well as updated our running list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re on a hot streak, it can feel like you’re the king of Wordle and nothing can touch you. But all it takes is one bad day for your streak to break and your throne to slip away to someone else.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help keep your streak safe from harm, for another 24 hours at least.

Your clues for Puzzle 466 are:

The answer contains the same vowel twice, in the first and third positions

The first two letters frequently appear with “vs them”

The last two letters often used as an acronym to describe a posh British accent, known as “received pronunciation”

Previous Wordle Answers

Full words are only ever used once in Wordle, but the same letters appear time and again. If you’re struggling to come up with a decent guess, take a look at these recent Wordle solutions from over the last month and incorporate them into your guessing. Even if nothing takes your fancy, at least you know what to avoid!

Today’s Wordle Answer September 28th

The Wordle answer today is usurp.

Most often used in connection with toppling kings and other powerful people by illicit or revolutionary means, usurp came into English in the 14th Century from the French word “usurper”, which originally came from the Latin word “usurpare”.

When it was first used in Latin, usurp just meant to seize or make use of something, but by the later Latin period it had taken on the connotation of illegality and taking by force.

A word’s meaning becoming stronger or more negative is a very common type of word meaning change called “pejoration”. Other examples include “silly”, which used to mean blissfully happy. Or a more modern example is “attitude”, which can now be used on it’s own in a negative context to refer to a bad attitude.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!