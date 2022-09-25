Today’s Wordle Answer (September 26th, 2022): Puzzle 464 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 26th, 2022, will have you on the edge of your seat, or maybe it’s just on the tip of your tongue.

Either way, the word featured in Puzzle 464 is more than a little representative of where many of us are feeling we are in today’s uncertain times, looking forward to the future ahead.

With a jumble of four consonants to narrow down in just six guesses, luckily the word is one that everyone will be familiar with, but as it features two of the ten least used consonants in the English language, it’s no surprise that you need a helping hand to get you back onto the sunny grasslands of safety.

To get you over the edge without too much trouble, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 26th, 2022, as well as updated our list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

You might be on the cusp of getting the right answer, teetering on the edge of achieving those sweet five green squares. Or you might need to be pulled back from the edge of going over your allotted guesses.

Whichever extreme end you’re at, here are some Wordle hints to help you cross over that threshold.

Your clues for Puzzle 464 are:

The answer has just one vowel in the third position

The last four letters spell out a word that means taking a big chance on something

You might say the first two letters if you’re cold

Previous Wordle Answers

Check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month if you’re struggling to come up with a decent guess. With a whole alphabet of possible letters to choose from, sometimes it can be overwhelming, or if you’re trying to work in a specific letter it can be tough to make it fit.

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

Today’s Wordle Answer September 26th

The Wordle answer today is brisk.

Nobody quite knows where the word brisk came from, which isn't uncommon in the murky world of historical linguistics.

However, the best hypothesis is that it has something to do with the word brusque. In modern times, brusque means curt or rude, but in the original French and Italian it meant lively, fierce, tart or rough.

It's a bit of a reach, but you can how it would metaphorically relate to brisk weather, or moving briskly from place to place.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!