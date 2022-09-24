Today’s Wordle Answer (September 25th, 2022): Puzzle 463 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Whether it likes it or not, the Wordle answer today for September 25th, 2022, has a confession to make.

But even with that acknowledgement, Puzzle 463 wouldn’t do the decent thing and reveal itself, so you’ve still got some work to do.

While there aren’t any particularly difficult letters to deal with today, there is some tough positioning to figure out. Since they’re rarer than the alternative, vowel-first words are almost sure to set you back at least one guess.

But once you’ve got them in position, the rest of the letters are sure to slot into place.

To help that process go a little bit smoother, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for September 25th, 2022 as well as updated our list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some inspiration.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Even when you’re down to your last guess, with a helping hand you never need to concede defeat in Wordle. Sometimes you’ve just got to hold your hands up and own up to it being the best course of action.

Here are a few Wordle hints to put you on the path to victory.

Your clues for Puzzle 463 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the first and fourth position

The first two letters spell out something they play too many of in front of YouTube videos

The last three letters spell out something the catcher wears in baseball

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck, take a look at these recent solutions from across the last 30 days. While none of these words will come up again any time soon, you might find some similar letters or affixes in what’s come up before. Even if there’s nothing to help you, at least you know which words to avoid!

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

Today’s Wordle Answer September 25th

The Wordle answer today is admit.

First recorded in English in the late 14th century, the sense of allowing admission to somewhere came from the French word “admettre” which meant the same.

It originally came from the Latin word “Admitto” which also meant send or allow admittance to.

The sense of admitting some is true, coming clean or accepting someone else’s argument was first seen in the 15th century, and is an example of a common process of word meaning change called metaphoric extension.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!