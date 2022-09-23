Today’s Wordle Answer (September 24th, 2022): Puzzle 462 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 24th, 2022, is liable to get on your nerves - and not just if you can’t figure it out.

The word featured in Puzzle 462 is just one letter different to one of the most popular starting words in Wordle, but if you haven’t watched those YouTube videos where analysts algorithmically work out the best words to guess, then it might be a bit trickier.

If you pay attention to trends though, there are more than a few clues in what’s come before that you can use to solve the puzzle today. Some people tend to cluster vowels towards the middle of words when they guess, which is a good strategy today as well, but when there’s a vowel at the end of the word too it’s good to know what the most popular letters in that position are.

The first letter has also appeared three times in that position over the last month as well, so if you’ve been paying attention, then you can start to make reasoned guesses even without the help of AI computer analysis.

To help those still relying on their own brainpower, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 24th, 2022, to nudge you in the right direction. Plus we’ve also updated our running list of recent answers from over the last 30 days if you’re struggling to think of what to guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When your Wordle still has more holes in it than swiss cheese and you’re running out of guesses, it can be tempting to shred it all and start again on a new browser. But with a new strategy and a bit of help, even the most dire situation can be rescued if you don’t let the irritation go to your head.

To help keep you on an even keel, here are a few Wordle hints to get things started.

Your clues for Puzzle 462 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fifth position

The word is a homophone (sounds the same but is spelled differently) of a word that means really good or big

The last three letters spell out a past tense for eating food that isn’t eaten

Previous Wordle Answers

Even though words only ever appear once as a Wordle solution, the same sorts of letters and affixes can come up more often than you think. That means it pays to know what’s already come up and maybe even incorporate it into your guessing. Even if you end up not needing the inspiration, at least you know what words to avoid!

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

Today’s Wordle Answer September 24th

The Wordle answer today is grate.

As well as being a homophone of the word great, grate is also a homonym (looks and sounds the same, but has different meanings), with its different uses arising from different root languages.

A grate, as in a metal lattice or cage, comes from Old French via the Latin word “grata”, which also referred to a grate.

Grate’s use as a verb meaning scraping, rubbing or annoying also comes from Old French but is of Germanic origin, most likely coming from Frankish. When you encounter words that have two completely different meanings, it’s usually because it’s an amalgamation of two different words from different roots, just like grate.

For a fresh challenge now you’re finished, check out these Wordle alternatives!