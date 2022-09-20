Today’s Wordle Answer (September 21st, 2022): Puzzle 459 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re struggling to get it over the line, let’s go over the Wordle answer today for September 21st, 2022, again - just to make sure.

The word featured in Puzzle 459 is a shortening of a very niche word that’s much more popular in this form - to the extent that while most people will know it’s a shortening, they likely couldn’t tell you what of.

But even though it’s relatively common in every conversation, you’re more likely to stick to regular nouns when playing the percentages in Wordle, so today’s target word might not be the first thing you gravitate towards guessing.

A lot of the consonants that appear today tend to come up relatively often, however you’re much more likely to see them in different positions. For example, the first letter and last letter have both only been seen in that spot once over the last 30 days.

To help you get everything in the right order, we’ve come up with some helpful Wordle hints and updated our running list of recent solutions for across the last month.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

While it’s easy to feel the pressure with Wordle, you’re not on a time limit - other than the 24 hour reset, of course. So rather than rush through to your last guess not learning very much about the word you’re trying to uncover, periodically go back over everything you’ve gleaned, summarize your findings and use them to your advantage.

If that still fails, here are a few Wordle hints to take you closer to victory!

Your clues for Puzzle 459 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and fourth positions

The first three letters spell out the shortening of a word associated with filming a video

The last three letters spell out the name of headwear usually associated with baseball

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling to put together a cohesive guess, take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last month. While each possibility only ever comes up once as a target word, old answers can still give you pertinent ideas for new letters to guess or prefixes and suffixes to try too.

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

Today’s Wordle Answer September 21st

The Wordle answer today is recap.

Recap is short for “recapitulate” - which also means summarize - and became popular in the 1920s.

Recapitulate is a much earlier word, but also an interesting one. It came about through what’s called a “back formation” from the word recapitulation in the 16th Century after arriving in English from Old French and Latin.

Back formation is where speakers make new, shorter words by removing perceived affixes from them based on existing language rules. In the case of recapitulation, the “-tion” at the end was removed and an “-e” added to turn the noun into the verb recapitulate.

Other classic examples of backformation include the verb burgle from the older noun burglar and the verb diagnose from the older noun diagnosis.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!