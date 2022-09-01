Today’s Wordle Answer (September 2nd, 2022): Puzzle 440 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for September 2nd, 2022, is certainly affable, but don’t be distracted by its charisma.

If you use one of the most common starting words, then Puzzle 440 might not be all that difficult for you, but if you don’t it could be much tougher.

With that said, with just six guesses to work with in Wordle, even if you’ve got a good start it’s very easy to burn through your remaining tries without learning much about the target word.

Some of the consonants featured in today’s puzzle only appear about 10-20% of the time, so even if you’ve got some other green letters slotted in place, it’s not guaranteed that you’ll immediately gravitate towards the right remainders.

To help you zero in on the correct letters, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 2nd, 2022, to give you a couple of clues, as well as updated our running list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It’s often said that your third guess is lucky but, even though you get to call on that good fortune twice in Wordle, it’s still not a foregone conclusion. You’ll still need a good vocabulary and plenty of strategy - then maybe you’ll be able to wangle your way to victory.

To help keep your streak safe and nudge you closer to the solution, here are a few Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 440 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the third position

The first two letters spell out the domain name country code for Switzerland (it’s not SW)

The last three letters spell out the name of a limb that isn’t your leg

Previous Wordle Answers

Take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last month if you’re stuck for inspiration. While none of these will appear again any time soon, it still pays to know what’s come up before. It might stop you guessing something that could never be the answer, or it could help you pin down a difficult letter you’re struggling to work into a guess.

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

Today’s Wordle Answer September 2nd

The Wordle answer today is charm.

Interestingly, the word charm has been associated with magic and spiritualism for a long time. It first crossed over into English from French around 1300, meaning “incantation or magic spell”.

The Old French word was “charme” and came from the Latin word “carmen” which meant song or incantation.

This then branched off in a couple of different ways. The idea of a physical good luck charm that you wear on your person to ward off evil was first seen in the 1590s, and developed over hundreds of years to the point where charm bracelets appeared in the 20th Century.

The metaphorical meaning of being a skilled conversationalist to the point where you’re “charming” started in the mid-15th Century with the sense that you were irresistibly persuasive. But the meaning became weaker over time to the point where nowadays it just means nice and affable.

In linguistics, the process of a word’s meaning becoming weaker over time is called pejoration.

