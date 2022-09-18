Today’s Wordle Answer (September 19th, 2022): Puzzle 457 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Blink and you’ll miss today’s Wordle answer for September 19th, 2022, and not just because it’s fleeting.

The archaic word featured in Puzzle 457 is a tough one, since it’s definitely not the kind of noun you’d reach for first when you’re picking out a guess. Luckily for you though, it’s similar enough to other words that even if you’re not familiar with it specifically, it sounds enough like others to be guessable - with a little help, of course.

The prefix at the start of the word has actually come up already in the last month, but the main issue with this word is actually thinking to combine the right letters in the correct way. That might sound like how you guess every other word in Wordle, but there’s an extra layer of difficulty when you’re dealing with an obscure word.

One way to make things easier is to get your vowels in the right place first. This gives you a decent core to build around, which you can then add some common consonants to and start building up a better picture.

To help you do just that, we’ve devised a few Wordle hints for September 19th, 2022, so you have some clues to work with. We’ve also updated our full list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some inspiration if you’re running low on ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Rushing is a sure fire way to end up staring down the barrel of defeat with one guess left and no idea what the target word is. If you find yourself burning through your guesses and not learning much for your efforts, take a second to think - even if it’s just a short moment - and return with some fresh ideas.

To give you a nudge in the right direction, here a few Wordle hints!

Your clues for Puzzle 457 are:

The answer contains two vowels in the third and fifth positions

The first three letters are usually used as a prefix meaning “three”

The last three letters spell out the name of frozen water

The last four letters spell out the name of a food that’s a main ingredient of sushi and paella

Previous Wordle Answers

When there are so many possibilities to choose from, it can be a dizzying task to try and narrow down all of your ideas into a decent guess. That’s where this list of recent Wordle solutions comes in. While words that have already been used don’t come up as the answer again, you can still use the types of words and letters that have shown up to inform your guessing going forward.

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

Today’s Wordle Answer September 19th

The Wordle answer today is trice.

Trice is a pretty much obsolete word which referred to hoisting and fastening something with a rope. Because of the yanking motion, this also came to mean doing something very quickly.

While its full etymology is uncertain, it is most likely from a Germanic source because it’s similar to the Middle Dutch word for hoist, “trisen”, as well as the Danish word for pulling something up with a rope, “trisse”.

Despite containing the right letters, trice’s meaning has nothing to do with three or the prefix “tri-”. Tri comes from Latin and Greek originally, so is most often added to words also from those root languages.

