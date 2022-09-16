Today’s Wordle Answer (September 17th, 2022): Puzzle 455 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Just when you thought you were climbing the ladder towards victory, today’s Wordle answer for September 17th, 2022, is ready and waiting to send you sliding back down to square one.

Many players will be starting Puzzle 455 with as many as two green letters right from their starting word, given that two of the most popular first guesses share a couple of letters with today’s solution.

However, this can be as much a hindrance as a help if you focus too much on those letters - plus there’s not much benefit in knowing that if you don’t start with one of those words.

The main difficulty today comes from some relatively uncommon consonants. The prefix at the start of the word has only appeared once in the last 30 days, while the fourth letter has only come up once in that position over the last month too.

When you’re trying to narrow down the whole alphabet it makes sense not to make low percentage plays, so you definitely won’t be alone if you’re down to your last guess without being sure of the target word.

To make things a little bit clearer, we’ve thought of some illuminating Wordle hints for September 17th, 2022, as well as drawn up an updated list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last month to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When the pressure’s on and you’re ticking down to your final guess, it can be tough to make a coherent guess and not make the wrong decision.

To hopefully get you back on track, here are some Wordle hints to nudge you in the right direction!

Your clues for Puzzle 455 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fifth position

The first three letters sound like the noise a train makes

The whole word sounds like another word for firing a gun

Previous Wordle Answers

Check out this list of recent Wordle solutions if you’re stuck for ideas. Although words only ever appear once, you can still get some vital help with today’s puzzle by taking inspiration from letters and combinations of letters that have come up before. If all else fails, at least you know some words to avoid!

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

Today’s Wordle Answer September 17th

The Wordle answer today is chute.

Similar to a funnel, a chute is a slick run that ferries something down from one place to another, usually parcels, garbage, or animal feed. Like a lot of words recently in Wordle, chute came into English from Old French.

The Old French word was also “chute”, but its English meaning is a metaphor. Originally the French, and also its Latin root word “cadere”, meant “to fall”.

Although chute sounds the same, it has nothing to do with the word “shoot”, which entered Old English at a much earlier time from a Germanic origin.

In linguistics, words that sound the same but are spelled differently are called homophones. They most often arise when similar sounding words come into a language from completely different root languages, so their meanings are totally unrelated.

