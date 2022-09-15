Today’s Wordle Answer (September 16th, 2022): Puzzle 454 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Peeling back the veil of mystery surrounding today’s Wordle answer for September 16th, 2022, would be a lot easier if you had access to the tool it’s referencing.

The word featured in Puzzle 454 is particularly obtuse, given it’s a very niche tool that is most often referred to by a different name - it’s full name, in fact - rather than this shortening.

And since it’s a pretty specialist cooking utensil, you’d be well forgiven for never having heard of one unless you’re a whiz in the kitchen or just a really big fan of peeling fruits and vegetables.

What’s more, it also features one of the most difficult things to work out in Wordle: a non-sequential repeated consonant.

Your saving graces though are that the vowels used are relatively common and that the suffix at the end of the word is also common in everyday speech - even if it’s only come up once over the last month of Wordles.

So you’re not left rooting around too long, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for September 16th, 2022, to nudge you in the right direction. We’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

You need a knife-sharp wit to peel back the thousands of possibilities and solve a Wordle in under six guesses. But don’t get over-eager and throw out some valuable material with the scraps.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you get to the core of the problem!

Your clues for Puzzle 454 are:

The answers contains two different vowels in the second and fourth position, and a repeated consonant in the third and fifth positions

The first three letters spell out the word used to denote how many strokes you can have on a hole in golf

You might say the last two letters if you pause to think while speaking

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling to hazard a decent guess at today’s Wordle, check out this list of recent solutions for some ideas of letters to use. While the specific words won’t be used again - words only ever appear once in Wordle - the same sorts of letters, prefixes and suffixes do tend to pop up reasonably often.

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

Today’s Wordle Answer September 16th

The Wordle answer today is parer.

A parer, more commonly known as a paring knife or peeling knife, is a kitchen utensil you use to cut up or peel fruit, or other softer tasks like trimming the fat off of meat.

Ironically for today’s Wordle, the word pare - meaning “peel the outer layer or skin off something” - comes from an Old French word, also “parer”, which meant “arrange, prepare or trim”. Apparently it originally came from the Latin word for prepare, “paro”.

Given a parer’s association with fruit, you might think that its etymology has something to do with pears. However, while pear is also likely of ultimate Latin origin, it entered English via a Germanic route through Dutch or Old High German.

When words sound the same but have different spellings and meanings, this is called a homophone in linguistics. The most common reason for finding homophones in a language is that the words have different root languages, as is the case with pare and pear.

