Today’s Wordle Answer (September 13th, 2022): Puzzle 451 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 13th, 2022, is the top dog, and you’ll have to assert your dominance if you want to take home victory in a timely fashion.

However, the word featured in Puzzle 451 has so many other popular uses that your best bet is still to start at the beginning and work your way down from there.

There’s no shame in getting stuck with this one. While it’s a word that will be familiar to most people, it’s not one that comes up in conversation all that much outside of very specific contexts and includes a few things that make it tricky to guess in Wordle.

First off, there’s a non-sequential double vowel, which is always difficult to suss out in just six guesses. Then there’s a combination of two letters that make the sound of another one, which makes it tough to make deductions based on the sound of the word without knowing both of them.

To make things a bit easier to handle, we’ve come up with some useful Wordle hints for September 13th, 2022, to give you a few clues. While we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Even as you reach your final guesses in Wordle, it’s very easy to end up right back where you started in the first place. But sometimes all you can do is begin with the top position and work your way down.

To help you retake the top spot amongst your friends and keep your streak going, here are some Wordle hints to help out.

Your clues for Puzzle 451 are:

The answer starts and ends with the same vowel

The first three letters are similar to the largest European mountain range that runs across France, Italy and Switzerland

You might write the last two letters if you wanted to show a single laugh

The answer is often colloquially used to describe the leader of an animal pack

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling with the thousands of possible words and letter combinations, why not try one of these previous solutions to easily discount some letters? Even though words only ever appear once in Wordle, it’s still good to get a sense of the kinds of words that appear - it’s not just nouns - and what’s already been used.

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze- September 12

Today’s Wordle Answer September 13th

The Wordle answer today is alpha.

Alpha is the first letter of the Ancient Greek alphabet, making it a loanword that we’ve borrowed directly into English. It is apparently derived from the Semitic letter “aleph”, which Greek speakers added an “-a” to because almost all Greek words end in a vowel sound.

It’s also theorised that these letters are derived from the Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphic that depicts an ox’s head (which I think is really cool).

Alpha has been used to refer to the start of something since the 1300s, as with the biblical verse - that was featured in Fallout 3 - about the alpha and the omega. But it wasn’t until the 1600s that it started to be used to categorise and sequence things, like how it’s used with alpha radiation.

It’s most commonly used today in the sense of an alpha, pack-leading animal, which is based on a scientific study of wolf behaviour in the 1960s, which - despite its almost complete acceptance in popular culture - has been said to be an inaccurate interpretation of animal hierarchies by even the researcher who wrote it.

