Today’s Wordle Answer (September 12th, 2022): Puzzle 450 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 12th, 2022, is associated with good times and bad times but, whether it’s something you use or abstain from, it’s a slang word that almost everyone will have heard used.

The round number of Puzzle 450 seems like a bit of an occasion, and we’ve got a fun word to mark the event. On the consonant side, you’ve got a couple of lesser-seen letters that have only come up once each over the last month - so it’s no wonder you’ve not gravitated straight to them in your guessing.

Then with the vowels, doubles are always difficult, but it’s one of the most common ones you see in everyday speech to compensate. So while it’s definitely a tricky test, it’s not an insurmountable one.

The word featured today is also undoubtedly a colloquial, slang word that you probably wouldn’t use in polite company. I don’t know about you, but I tend to stick to more standard English with these sort of games, so you might get tripped up by the more idiomatic angle too.

So you’re not left fumbling around for too long, we’ve come up with some hopefully helpful Wordle hints for September 12th, 2022, to give you a nudge in the right direction. And if you’re struggling to think of your next guess, we’ve also left a list of recent solutions to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Everyone loves a good tipple, but too much might affect your performance in Wordle - it takes more brain power than you might think. But even if you’re drunkenly floundering for the right letters, one lucky break is all you need.

To take luck out of the equation, here are a few Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 450 are:

The answer contains three vowels, but two of them are the same letter

You might say the first three letters if you were trying to pop out and surprise someone

The last four letters spell out a word that refers to thick fluid or gel seeping out of something

Previous Wordle Answers

While there are still thousands more possible words yet to appear in Wordle, you can glean a few ideas from the nearly 500 previous answers that could help you figure out future puzzles. Whether it’s letters you had overlooked or positions for consonants and vowels you never considered, there’s a lot to learn from what’s come before.

Today’s Wordle Answer September 12th

The Wordle answer today is booze.

Slang words tend to feel contemporary wherever they originate from, but the word booze has existed in English for a very long time. Apparently crossing over into English from the Dutch word “busen”, which referred to drinking heavily, booze has had many different variations from the 1300s onwards, including “bowse”, “bouse”, and “bousen”.

By the 1800s, using booze as a noun to refer to alcoholic drinks (and being spelled with a “-z”) was common.

So next time you fancy hitting the booze, know that people since medieval times have been saying the same to their friends too.

