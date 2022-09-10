Today’s Wordle Answer (September 11th, 2022): Puzzle 449 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If today’s Wordle answer for September 11th, 2022, is broken, then you haven’t got a leg to stand on. But as you get closer to the solution you should be able to feel it in your bones.

You will need a firm grasp of anatomy to figure out the word featured in Puzzle 449, but it should be relatively familiar even if you’re not a doctor or nurse.

Given that Wordle answers are always five letter words, you might already be able to have a 50/50 guess at what it could be, but if not then you have a particularly tough task on your hands - or should I say legs.

While most puzzles are difficult because of the amount of consonants you have to whittle down in just six guesses, this time it’s the vowels that are the most trouble. Alongside irregular positioning, you have a quite uncommon double vowel to deal with as well.

To help you snatch victory from the jaws of defeat, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for September 11th, 2022, to give you a few clues, as well as compiled an updated list of recent solutions from over the last month for if you’re stuck for inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Just when you think you’ve got a great idea, Wordle is liable to kick you in the shin and run in the other direction. It only takes a couple of unfortunate guesses to leave you in a sticky situation, but set things straight and the letters should knit together if given time.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you crack open the cast and find the letters you’re looking for!

Your clues for Puzzle 449 are:

The answer contains three vowels, but two of them are the same letter, in positions two, four and five

The vowels used spell out the abbreviation for artificially programmed intelligence exhibited by machines

The consonants spell out the abbreviation for the disease Tuberculosis, historically called consumption

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling to make your next guess a good one, take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month. Words only ever appear once in Wordle - and there are still thousands more possible words to choose from - but casting your eyes over what’s been before can give you some much needed ideas for what letters, and combinations of letters, to guess.

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

Today’s Wordle Answer September 11th

The Wordle answer today is tibia.

Like a lot of scientific and medical names for animals and parts of the body, tibia is taken directly from Latin and refers to the shinbone at the bottom of your leg.

Words taken directly from other languages are usually called “loanwords” in linguistics and are much more common than most people realise.

While scientific terms are slightly different from most loanwords given that they were deliberately chosen by scholars, some more organically appearing loanwords include art (French), pyjamas (Urdu), and karaoke (Japanese).

Your streak is safe for another day, but if you’re still in the mood for more puzzles, try out some of these Wordle alternatives!