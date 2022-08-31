Today’s Wordle Answer (September 1st, 2022): Puzzle 439 Hints, Clues, and Solution

With summer giving way to fall, you might just see today's Wordle answer for September 1st, 2022, sprouting up everywhere.

Puzzle 439 is a great challenge, combining a really niche word with some tricky consonants and weird vowel positions, but is still a word most people will have heard used or remember because of its strangeness.

While there are no devious double letters to contend with or anything too out of the ordinary - even the last vowel has appeared in this position in the last 30 days - it’s still a difficult task to narrow down the huge variety of possibilities in just six guesses.

This is especially relevant because many common starting words won’t even net you a single orange letter, let alone a green one, meaning you’re already playing from behind right at the beginning of the game.

However, to get you back on a level playing field, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for September 1st, 2022 to help you along, as well as updated our list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

While it can be tough to get a break in Wordle, all it takes is a single good idea to spread like mycelium under the soil to carry you to victory. And once that spore has taken hold, it’s only a matter of time before a whole field of ideas emerges.

But when you’re dealing with unusual words, especially irregular plurals, you also have to make sure you’re not being led down the wrong forest path.

Here are a few well-placed Wordle hints to help you find where you need to go!

Your clues for Puzzle 439 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the the second and fifth position

The first three letters spell out a word that means you enjoy something

The answer is the punchline to the joke: ‘why is the mushroom always invited to parties?’

Previous Wordle Answers

With more than 400 games gone, there are still thousands of possible words left for Wordle to use. But even though each one is only ever used once, it’s great to get a sense of what’s come before as inspiration for what might be coming up in future. Here’s a list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last month to help if you’re stuck.

#408 – Quart – August 1

#409 - Coyly - August 2

#410 - Youth - August 3

#411 - Rhyme - August 4

#412 - Buggy - August 5

#413 - Alien - August 6

#414 - Smear - August 7

#415 - Unfit - August 8

#416 - Patty - August 9

#417 - Cling - August 10

#418 - Glean - August 11

#419 - Label - August 12

#420 - Hunky - August 13

#421 - Khaki - August 14

#422 - Poker - August 15

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

Today’s Wordle Answer September 1st

The Wordle answer today is fungi.

Fans of mushroom pizza and chicken pasta at Italian restaurants might have been scratching their heads at today’s puzzle, since the Italian plural for mushrooms is “funghi” with an “-h”.

However, not only is that too many letters for Wordle, but it’s a completely different language as well.

The English words fungus and fungi are both loanwords borrowed directly from Latin in the 1500s, and were first used as a fancier alternative to mushroom.

Mushroom on the other hand is derived from French. It’s ancestor, the Old French word “moisseron”, most likely has Germanic origins rooted in the words for moss.

That’s your streak for another day, but if your thirst for word games hasn’t been slaked, why not take on one of these Wordle alternatives as your next challenge?