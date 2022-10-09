Today’s Wordle Answer (October 9th, 2022): Puzzle 477 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for October 9th, 2022, is happy to greet you, but that’s all the information you’re going to get out of it for now.

Puzzle 477 features a fun and informal word that many people use every day with their family and friends, or if they’re just trying to be nice.

However, it’s a slightly strange shortening of a longer phrase, meaning that the combinations of consonants can be quite difficult to guess. The first letter for example hasn’t appeared in the starting position at all over the last month, and neither has the third letter - even if they have popped up elsewhere.

The end of the word is a little bit easier though, with the final letter appearing in the last slot a whopping five times over the last 30 days.

To help you make your deductions, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for October 9th, 2022, as well as updated our running list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Sometimes Wordle can run away from you before you know it. While you’re still settling in, greeting friends and shaking hands, you can be right down to your last guess without being any the wiser as to what the target word is.

So you’re not left looking for the exit, here are a few Wordle hints to help show you the way.

Your clues for Puzzle 477 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

You might say a word spelled out by the second and third letters if you hit your finger with a hammer

You’re most likely to hear a cowboy say this word, followed by “partner”

Previous Wordle Answers

When you just can’t come up with a guess, it can help to take some inspiration from what’s come up before. If you’re struggling to decide which letters to choose, take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month - if nothing else, at least you definitely know some words to avoid.

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

Today’s Wordle Answer October 9th

The Wordle answer today is howdy.

Even though it’s most associated with cowboys and the American south these days, the greeting, howdy, is actually much older.

It’s a contraction of “how do yee” or “how do you do”, that was a popular informal greeting for hundreds of years. It was first recorded in the mid-1500s in the south of England, with variants popping up throughout the 15th and 16th Century as well.

