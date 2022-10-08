Today’s Wordle Answer (October 8th, 2022): Puzzle 476 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for October 8th, 2022, is as virile as they come, so it won’t be easy to pin it down!

However, if you’re outside of the US there’s something you need to know about Puzzle 476. The target today is the American spelling of the word. So if you’re from somewhere that takes its cues from British English, then remember that you would usually spell this word with an extra “u”.

On top of that, there are a couple of relatively difficult consonants to figure out, including one in the first position that hasn’t appeared there at all over the last month.

But since there are a couple of decent vowels to build around, once you’ve got those in position hopefully the rest of the letters will fall into place.

To help you do just that, here are a few Wordle hints that should make things a little bit more manageable, as well as a list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days if you’re stuck for ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you kick off a Wordle it’s easy to be full of vim - especially if you get off to a good start. However, it’s just as easy to watch that motivation fade away to nothing as the pressure builds and you start running out of guesses.

To get you back on track, check out these Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 476 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and fourth positions

The first letter is the same as the name of the website you’re reading this on (you didn’t need to check, did you?)

The third and fourth letters spell out a word that’s the opposite of stay

The last two letters spell out a conjunction that’s used to link alternatives

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck, try taking some inspiration from this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month. Each word is only ever used once in Wordle, but you can pick up patterns and common repeated letters if you look hard enough. Similar letters come up more often than you might think - even sometimes one day after another - so there are much worse ideas to try if you’re struggling.

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

Today’s Wordle Answer October 8th

The Wordle answer today is vigor.

"Vigor”, or “vigour” in the UK, came into English from French - also “vigour” - around the 13th century.

The reason UK English and related variants add a “u” to the spellings of some words like “colour” is because of a linguistic prescriptivist movement in the 1700s. In the mid-1750s, the writer Samuel Johnson set out to collate a definitive dictionary of English.

This meant deciding on the “correct” spellings and meanings of words and eliminating variations. The choice was made to try and restore previous spellings of words in an effort to preserve them.

Therefore the UK adopted spellings more similar to the original French, whereas varieties of English that had already branched off and didn’t follow the same lead kept the spellings without the “u”.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!