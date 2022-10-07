Today’s Wordle Answer (October 7th, 2022): Puzzle 475 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Do you take undue pride in your appearance? Then the Wordle answer today for October 7th, 2022, might just be talking about you.

Puzzle 475 is a fun one, featuring a niche, archaic word that despite its age is still a relatively common favourite of dads roasting their kid’s fashion choices the world over.

It’s also a pretty tough challenge in its own right, with one of the most difficult things to guess in all of Wordle: a non-sequential repeated consonant. It’s also a pretty rare one that hasn’t come up in a while, so you would definitely be forgiven for not picking it straight away.

The other letters however are quite common. The final letter for example has appear four times in the last slot alone four times over the last month, so it’s not all bad news.

To give you a fighting chance, we’ve given you a few Wordle hints below to make things just a little bit easier. We’ve also left you a list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some fresh ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

As your remaining guesses ebb away to nothing, it’s easy to play pretend and say everything is fine until it’s too late in Wordle. Especially when there are repeated letters involved, it’s all too easy to get hung up on eliminating letters and miss the bigger picture.

Here are some Wordle hints to help you get everything in focus.

Your clues for Puzzle 475 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

The first two letters can be used as initials for the chief prosecutor or law enforcement officer representing a US state - you could say they’re the top attorney in the district

There’s a repeated consonant in positions one and four

The last two letters sound like the opposite of live

The answer includes the letters for a three letter shortening of Daniel and a four letter shortening of Andrew

Previous Wordle Answers

Whether you’ve played every Wordle or this is your first time, it still pays to know what’s already appeared. Not only so you know what to avoid, but so you can look for patterns and common letters that you can work into future guesses. Here’s a list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days - you never know when something familiar will crop up.

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

Today’s Wordle Answer October 7th

The Wordle answer today is dandy.

Dandies were fashionable Georgian and Victorian gentlemen who looked good, were well-mannered and enjoyed the finer things in life - but they were also considered preening and a bit cringe.

The word is of uncertain origin, but was first recorded in a Scots ballad in the late 1700s. Apparently, Dandy was a common shortening of the name Andrew at the time, which could possibly mean in was used in a similar way to how modern people might refer to a fashionable couple as “Barbie and Ken”.

