Today’s Wordle Answer (October 6th, 2022): Puzzle 474 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for October 6th, 2022, is either very bad or very cute, but we all enjoy a bit of both sometimes.

While the word featured in Puzzle 474 isn’t what you’d call everyday, the rise of cuddly animals on the internet means everyone is likely familiar with at least one of its meanings.

From a Wordle point of view, it’s a fun challenge. With a common prefix and suffix at either end of the word, your best bet might be to try and sound out the solution. But given their ubiquity, it’s tough to eliminate all of the varied possibilities in just six guesses.

To stop you from going over your allocation and keep your streak intact, we’ve devised a few Wordle hints for October 6th, 2022, to point you in the right direction. If you’re still struggling to come up with your next guess, we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you a few ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Whether you’re taking it easy for a few minutes or spending the whole day in bed, Wordle is that brain-teasing boost you need to perk up your day - in between funny animal videos, of course.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help keep you on the track to victory!

Your clues for Puzzle 474 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the third position

The first three letters sound like the opposite of fast with “w” taken off

You can add the last two letters to numbers from four, five, six, and seven onwards to indicate its position in the order of something

Previous Wordle Answers

With literally thousands of potential words and combinations of letters to choose from, you’d be forgiven for struggling to come to a decision. However, take a little inspiration from this list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days. While no word ever comes up more than once, the same sorts of letters tend to pop up all the time - so why not guess a couple.

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

Today’s Wordle Answer October 6th

The Wordle answer today is sloth.

If you’ve ever wondered whether the animal or the vice came first, now you know - being lazy and slothful came before the cute and cuddly mammal.

It comes from the Old English word “slaewth” - literally “slow” + “-th” - meaning someone or something that is sluggish, lazy or indolent. And because of its biblical relevance to the seven deadly sins, it might not surprise you that the word was recorded as early as the 12th Century.

The fluffy, snuffly mammalian friends got their name around the 1600s, because - you know - they’re really slow and silly.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!