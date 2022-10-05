Today’s Wordle Answer (October 5th, 2022): Puzzle 473 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you’re not careful it’s very easy to get bogged down with today’s Wordle answer for October 5th, 2022.

Puzzle 473 might be difficult, but with a bit of strategy you can avoid getting stuck in the mud.

Unless you live in a rural area, it’s also not a word that’s going to come up in conversation very often - but at least it’s a word everyone should have heard.

The main point of difficulty today is the jumble of relatively rare consonants, many of which haven’t appeared in these slots at all over the last month.

To help you make sense of it all, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for October 5th, 2022, to get you started, as well as updated our running list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last 30 days for some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When there are so many possible words and combinations of letters in Wordle, it’s easy to feel swamped. But all it takes is a decent strategy - and maybe a little outside help - to get you back on solid ground.

Here are a few Wordle hints to guide you in the right direction.

Your clues for Puzzle 473 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

The first three letters spell out a word that means “impair the quality or appearance of; spoil”

You might say the last two letters if you were telling someone to be quiet

Take out the middle letter and you get the name of a legendary ‘70s sitcom about an army field hospital

Previous Wordle Answers

Take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last month. Although words are only ever used once - and there are still thousands more until the well runs dry - you can still glean some good information about the kinds of letters and combinations of letters that frequently appear. Why not try one if you’re struggling to incorporate a particular letter into your guessing?

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

Today’s Wordle Answer October 5th

The Wordle answer today is marsh.

Present in English since the times of Old English, marsh has a really fun origin which basically boils down to “water-ish”.

Marsh used to be pronounced more like “mersh”, which comes from the Germanic root “mere” which referred to a body of water with the suffix “-ish”, meaning similar to or evocative of, added on the end.

The change in vowel sound dates from around the 15th Century and is common in words with a “-er” sound followed by a consonant. Phonetic changes of this kind were so common around that period that it is often referred to as the Great Vowel Shift by linguists.

