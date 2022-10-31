Today’s Wordle Answer (October 31st, 2022): Puzzle 499 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Happy Halloween! For the occasion, today’s Wordle answer for October 31st, 2022, fits absolutely perfectly, just not in the spooky way you might be expecting.

But while Puzzle 499 might not have many of the traditionally difficult characteristics of a really hard Wordle, there are still plenty of pitfalls ready to trap even the most dedicated player.

Since you only have six guesses in total, words that start with a vowel can be particularly tricky because they almost always make you waste a guess or two getting the ‘easy’ letters in the right order.

From there, you have a jumble of four consonants to track down, making this a tall order to get in under the hard guess limit.

So you can keep your streak intact for another day, we’ve devised some handy Wordle hints to get you closer to where you want to be. But that’s not all, we’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some inspiration if you’re struggling to come up with a good guess.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Sometimes, no matter how judiciously you’ve tried to conduct yourself, your best efforts just aren’t deft enough to bring home the victory in Wordle. But when all else fails, you’ve got to fall back on what best suits the situation.

To help fill in the blanks, here are a few hopefully well-placed Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 499 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the first position

The first three letters can spell out an abbreviation for apartment

The second and third letters can be used as an initialism for “personal trainer”

The word is made up of a three-letter word and a two-letter suffix

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck for fresh ideas, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month - it might be more helpful than you’d think. Even though words only ever come up once in Wordle, the same sorts of letters and patterns come up all the time - sometimes for multiple days in a row. So if you don’t know where to go next, or need some guidance on how to turn what you’ve already found into a full word, this is the place to look.

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

Today’s Wordle Answer October 31st

The Wordle answer today is aptly.

The word apt came into English from the Old French word “apte”, which was derived from the Latin word “aptus” that meant to fasten, join or fit something to something else.

However, the suffix “-ly” on the other hand comes from a Germanic origin and existed in Old English pronounced more like “-lic”. It served the same function of turning nouns into adjectives and is related to the same root as what became the modern word “like”.

