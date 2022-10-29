Today’s Wordle Answer (October 30th, 2022): Puzzle 498 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The ballroom is the best place for today’s Wordle answer for October 30th, 2022, so you’d better watch your step!

It’s no surprise that you need a little bit of extra help with Puzzle 498. Not only is it a specific technical term from a relatively niche hobby, but it’s packed with tough letters too.

And while it doesn’t have some of the more difficult things to guess in Wordle - there are no double letters, for example - there’s more than enough in there to trip even the most seasoned players up.

The final letter in today’s word comes up very rarely, but at least it’s fitting that it’s in the last slot.

So you’re not left alone on the dancefloor at the end of the night, we’ve thought of some Wordle hints to give you some clues. While we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you a few extra ideas if you need them.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

While there’s no time limit in Wordle, if you don’t keep your rhythm it can be tough not to lose focus. With just six guesses to work everything out, you can’t afford to spin your wheels for too long.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help out!

Your clues for Puzzle 498 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

The first two letters can be used as an abbreviation for Washington state in the US (not DC)

The third and fourth letters can be used as an abbreviation for lieutenant

The word is also the surname of an oscar-winning actor famous for starring as Colonel Hans Landa in a Tarantino film and Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the Daniel Craig Bond movies

Previous Wordle Answers

We all know that words only ever come up once in Wordle, so why is it worth taking a look back over what’s come before? Well, similar letters and patterns of letters come up a lot more often than you might think. Whether it’s the same letter starting the word three days in a row or the same suffix coming up time and again, it always pays to fall back on what you know.

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

Today’s Wordle Answer October 30th

The Wordle answer today is waltz.

As fans of Dancing with the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing will know, the Waltz is a circular ballroom dance that was popular throughout the 18th and 19th centuries.

The name comes from the German name “Waltzer” which is derived from the word “walzen” which means to dance or roll - apt given how the dancers traditionally turn around-and-around during a waltz.

