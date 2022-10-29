Today’s Wordle Answer (October 29th, 2022): Puzzle 497 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for October 29th, 2022, is just scandalous. But even though it’s so obviously untrue, you still need to work to uncover the truth.

The word featured in Puzzle 497 is a legal term that unfortunately comes up relatively frequently in the news, either as an accusation or the phenomenon actually occurring.

Legal definitions can be a nightmare to wrap your head around on their own, but this word isn’t a cakewalk when it comes to Wordle either. First off, it has one of the most difficult things to guess in the game: a non-sequential repeated consonant.

Then you have to deal with some vowels that aren’t next to each other either, as well as some reasonably rare consonants.

To help you mount a strong defence, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to give you a few clues. We’ve also left you a list of recent solutions from over the last month for some inspiration if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

You get so few guesses in Wordle that bad ideas can spread like a rumor and ruin your run very quickly. The best strategy if things aren’t going great is to not throw bad money after good and reassess after almost every guess.

But for when that’s not working, here are a few Wordle hints to set you back on track.

Your clues for Puzzle 497 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and fourth positions

The word starts and ends with the same letter

The first two letters sound like the opposite of truth - just without the “e”

The last three letters sound like something that rings in a tower

Previous Wordle Answers

Even though your choices are nearly endless in Wordle, sometimes that’s less helpful and more overwhelming. If you need some ideas to guide your thinking, this list of recent solutions from over the last month is a great place to start. Even if nothing sparks your interest, at least you know what to avoid!

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

Today’s Wordle Answer October 29th

The Wordle answer today is libel.

The word libel came into Middle English from the Old French word “libelle” - referring to a small book or written list of legal charges - in around 1300. Ironically, it originally came from the Latin word “libellus”, which is funny given how we now say something is libellous.

The more modern interpretation of libel as a false statement that unduly harms someone’s reputation was first seen in around 1600.

Given how the word has evolved to have primarily negative connotations, where originally it was more benign, you could cite it as an example of the linguistic phenomenon called pejoration. This is where words take on more explicitly negative meanings over time. Other examples include “silly”, which used to mean blissfully happy rather than stupid.

