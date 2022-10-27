Today’s Wordle Answer (October 27th, 2022): Puzzle 495 Hints, Clues, and Solution

It’s going to be a tough task picking up today’s Wordle answer for October 27th, 2022, but once you get a hold, don’t let go!

While the word featured in Puzzle 495 is a very standard one that comes up all the time in everyday conversation, it’s a much trickier prospect in Wordle.

This is because it has a difficult double consonant in the middle of the word that rarely comes into play. However, lucky for you the rest of the letters are a little easier to handle.

The first two letters come up relatively frequently, while the final letter is one of the most oft-seen. It’s appeared in the last slot a whopping six times over the last 30 days alone!

To help get you even closer to the target, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to give you a few clues, as well as updated our list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some inspiration if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

As you collect more and more letters on your quest for Wordle supremacy, you need to pay special attention to how all of them fit together. If you allow yourself to treat each one in too much isolation, you can miss vital patterns and affixes.

So you can get a better idea of the big picture, here are some Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 495 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

The first three letters spell out a shorter name for an automobile

There’s a repeated consonant in the third and fourth positions

The whole word sounds like a pet name for someone called Caroline or Carolyn

Previous Wordle Answers

When you’re down to your last guess in Wordle, you should take all the help you can get. While there are literally thousands of possible words that are yet to appear, sometimes it’s good to take a look over what’s already been used for a few ideas. Many different words are built out of similar parts, and you’d be surprised how often the same ones come up.

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

Today’s Wordle Answer October 27th

The Wordle answer today is carry.

The word carry came into Middle English from the Anglo-Norman French word, “carier”. This ultimately came from the Latin word “carrus”, which referred to a four-wheeled cart or wagon, making the French and English uses a metaphor for ferrying something around on a cart.

Since it was first recorded, carry has taken on many other meanings too. The idea of carrying out a job was first seen almost two hundred years after the first meaning, while the sense of carrying an election (as in “the ayes have it”, as you’d hear in the British Parliament), was seen a further two hundred years after that.

When a word’s meaning expands to become more broad over time, this is called semantic generalization in Linguistics, or Broadening.

