Today’s Wordle Answer (October 26th, 2022): Puzzle 494 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer for today, October 26th, 2022, doesn’t play by the rules - so you shouldn’t either.

But while it’s tempting to go all in on following that example, you still need to stick to your strategy to come out on top and solve Puzzle 494 without a lot of difficulty.

Today’s puzzle doesn’t feature any one problem that makes it particularly tough. There are no double letters or repeated vowels to trip over. However, there are a few tricky combinations of letters and consonant positions to figure out, so you could easily find yourself down to your last guess without feeling confident about the solution.

The vowels at the core of the word can be a false friend too. While it’s a relatively common combination, it can be pronounced in so many different ways depending on the context that it could send you in the wrong direction when you’re trying to sound out the word.

To set you back on the right track, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to give you a few clues. But if you’re still struggling to come up with a guess we’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

However much you play pretend, the rules of Wordle state that you can only have six guesses - no exceptions. Everyone gets the same amount of chances, whether you openly disregard that fact or not.

Here are some Wordle hints to help get you in under the line.

Your clues for Puzzle 494 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fourth positions

The first two letters can be used as the periodic table symbol for Flerovium as well as a shortening for the US state of Florida

The last three letters spell a word that’s the opposite of “in”

Previous Wordle Answers

With some many possible combinations to choose from in Wordle, picking a guess can be an overwhelming prospect. However, looking over past solutions can give you more relevant ideas than you might think. The same letters and patterns of letters appear all the time, so why not incorporate them into your guessing?

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

Today’s Wordle Answer October 26th

The Wordle answer today is flout.

The English word flout was first recorded in the mid-1500s, and although its origins are uncertain the best theories of where it came from are pretty hilarious.

One suggestion of where flout came from is the Middle English word “flowten” which referred to playing the flute. This is compared to the Dutch word “fluyten” which also means play the flute, but can also mean jeer.

This could mean that flout was originally meant as a metaphor that you brazenly disregard something as if you were playing a jaunty tune on your flute. Or it could be copying the Dutch sense of the word that you’re jeering at and ignoring rules and conventions.

