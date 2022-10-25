Today’s Wordle Answer (October 25th, 2022): Puzzle 493 Hints, Clues, and Solution

As winter rolls in across the northern hemisphere and Halloween draws closer, today’s Wordle answer for October 25th, 2022, is only getting more fitting.

But even though most people aren’t fans of the cold conditions regularly associated with the word featured in Puzzle 493, you can’t argue it doesn’t suit the spooky season.

However, while you might be experiencing the word right now, that doesn’t mean it’s an easy one to guess in Wordle. Although you’ve got some relatively kind consonants at the start and end of the word - they come up quite often in those spots - the real test today is the repeated, double consonant in the middle of the word.

Double letters are always seriously tough to guess since it’s so easy to get fixated on eliminating new letters with every try. But lucky for you, today’s is one that appears regularly in everyday conversation and has actually come up recently within the last month.

To help you lift the veil and get a clear view of the action, we’ve thought of some Wordle hints to give you a few clues. We’ve also left a list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some inspiration if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re put on the spot and down to your last guess in Wordle, it’s tough to step back and take in the bigger picture. But even before then, when you’re coming up with your starting gambit, it’s not easy to see far enough away into the distance without any information to go on.

Here are some Wordle hints to help you dispel the mist and cut through to the shrouded solution.

Your clues for Puzzle 493 are:

The answer contains one vowel in the second position

There’s a repeated consonant in the third and fourth positions

The first three letters spell out a type of weather that’s stronger than mist and haze, but also impairs visibility

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re still struggling to come up with a decent guess, check out this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month. While none of these words exactly is going to come up again, you can still get some great ideas for letters and combinations of letters to work into your strategy. If all else fails, at least you know what to avoid!

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

Today’s Wordle Answer October 25th

The Wordle answer today is foggy.

Despite sounding similar to other Norse and Germanic words, the origins of the word foggy - ironically - are quite murky indeed.

Some theories suggest that fog is actually a back-formation (where speakers make new, shorter words by removing perceived affixes from words) from the Scandinavian word “foggy”, meaning “covered with tall grass, thick or marshy”.

Others suggest that it could be related to the Danish word, “fog", which referred to spray, a shower or snowdrift.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!