Today’s Wordle Answer (October 24th, 2022): Puzzle 492 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Don't blame it on yourself!
A Wordle answer where the player guesses crane, roped, bores and hover

Today’s Wordle answer for October 24th, 2022, is a bit of a problem, but it’s not something you can’t overcome.

And while some people will be looking to dish out the blame for Puzzle 492, Wordle seems to be random, so there’s no one to pin culpability to.

The difficulty today comes from the clutch of relatively disparate consonants, which aren’t arranged in any common affixes, making it difficult to sound out the target word. So when you’ve only got six guesses to narrow things down, you’ve not got much wiggle room left to figure things out.

However, there is a decent core of vowels to work with and build around, so once you’ve managed to slot them hopefully everything else should fall into place.

To help that process go as smoothly as possible, we’ve devised some Wordle hints to give you some clues, as well as collated an updated list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days to give you some ideas.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

In Wordle there are no wrong answers, only learning experiences. Until you’ve had six learning experiences and the last one really is a wrong answer, of course. So then it would be a mistake on your part not to glean everything you can from the information available to you.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you make sense of it all!

Your clues for Puzzle 492 are:

  • The answer contains two different vowels in the second and third positions
  • The last two letters spell out a common shortening for the title of lieutenant
  • The word is used in tennis when a player does an illegal serve

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re in need of some fresh ideas, take a look back over this list of recent solutions from over the last 30 days. Even though none of these words will be coming back any time soon, you can grab some inspiration for which letters to guess as well as how to build patterns out of them. If nothing else, at least you know what to avoid!

  • #462 - Grate - September 24
  • #463 - Admit - September 25
  • #464 - Brisk - September 26
  • #465 - Soggy - September 27
  • #466 - Usurp - September 28
  • #467 - Scald - September 29
  • #468 - Scorn - September 30
  • #469 - Leave - October 1
  • #470 - Twine - October 2
  • #471 - Sting - October 3
  • #472 - Bough - October 4
  • #473 - Marsh - October 5
  • #474 - Sloth - October 6
  • #475 - Dandy - October 7
  • #476 - Vigor - October 8
  • #477 - Howdy - October 9
  • #478 - Enjoy - October 10
  • #479 - Valid - October 11
  • #480 - Ionic - October 12
  • #481 - Equal - October 13
  • #482 - Floor - October 14
  • #483 - Catch - October 15
  • #484 - Spade - October 16
  • #485 - Stein - October 17
  • #486 - Exist - October 18
  • #487 - Quirk - October 19
  • #488 - Denim - October 20
  • #489 - Grove - October 21
  • #490 - Spiel - October 22
  • #491 - Mummy - October 23

Today’s Wordle Answer October 24th

The Wordle answer today is fault.

The modern English word fault has its roots in the Old French word “faute” and Latin “fallita” which referred to shortcomings or deceptions.

It was first recorded in the 1300s and it wasn’t for another hundred years that it was seen to refer to someone’s culpability for something (as in the sense of “the accident was your fault”).

The modern English spelling of fault has an “-l” because it was reintroduced in the 1500s, most likely in a prescriptivist effort to better imitate the original Latin as the “correct” spelling.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!

