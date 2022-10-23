Today’s Wordle Answer (October 23rd, 2022): Puzzle 491 Hints, Clues, and Solution

In the run-up to Halloween, today’s Wordle answer for October 23rd, 2022, might just be the spookiest one ever - but don’t be frightened.

Taking on Puzzle 491 is a scary prospect in more ways than one, not just because of the content of the word!

Really, it’s no wonder that you need a bit of help today, since you’re dealing not only with some difficult consonants, but a triple letter as well.

Double letters are hard enough to figure out on their own, since it’s all too easy to focus solely on eliminating possible letters with your guesses. However, even taking the time to consider that there might be a triple letter is on a whole new level entirely. The good thing though is that once you’ve worked it out, you’ve already solved 60% of the word!

To help you unwrap this mystery, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to nudge you in the right direction, as well as left an updated list of recent solutions from across the last month to give you some inspiration.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It’s rare that a Wordle can describe both something that goes bump in the night and the person you go running to when you’re scared, but there’s a first time for everything.

So you can sort one from the other, here are a few Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 491 are:

The answer contains one vowel in the second position

The same letter is repeated three times in the first, third and fourth positions

The first three letters can either refer to keeping quiet or a maternal parent in the UK

Previous Wordle Answers

Time-and-again you find the same letters and patterns of letters appearing in Wordle, so if you’re struggling to come up with a good guess, take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month. While none of them will come up again exactly as they have already appeared, you can still get some good ideas to incorporate into your next strategy.

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

Today’s Wordle Answer October 23rd

The Wordle answer today is mummy.

Interestingly, the spooky version of mummy came about first, in around the 14th Century, as a variant of the Latin word “mumia” and Arabic word “mumiyah” which both referred to an embalmed body.

Mummy was first used to describe Ancient Egyptian burial practices specifically in the 1600s.

Contrastingly, the pet name for a mother wasn’t recorded until the 18th Century, even though it is probably the most popular word for young children to use in the UK nowadays.

