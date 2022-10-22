Today’s Wordle Answer (October 22nd, 2022): Puzzle 490 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for October 22nd, 2022, is very meta, in that it’s a game where you’re trying to find a word for a game.

However, Puzzle 490 isn’t as straightforward as it first seems. Today’s target word is taken directly from German, so unless you’re familiar with languages, remember them from your time at school, or just enjoy a colloquial turn of phrase, this one might be quite difficult.

While it’s not something that everyone would use on a daily basis, it’s the kind of word that tends to come up a lot in movies and TV that try to depict how real people speak. So even if it’s a phrase you wouldn’t reach for yourself, you’ve likely heard it used at some point.

To tilt the odds back towards your end of the table, we’ve thought of a few Wordle hints to help out, as well as drawn up an updated list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Don’t you hate when things aren’t straightforward? When you have to go through a whole rigmarole just to get to the answer you’re after? Well that’s exactly what Wordle is, and you knew that when you signed up, so don’t give me those excuses.

But so you’re not left hanging for too long, here are a few Wordle hints to make things a little easier.

Your clues for Puzzle 490 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fourth positions

The first three letters sound like James Bond’s job, but with an “i” instead of a “y”

The last two letters sound like the French word for “she”

The answer rhymes with "deal" and "meal"

Previous Wordle Answers

While words only ever come up once in Wordle, you can still glean some valuable information from what’s come up before. For instance, the same sorts of patterns and letters appear relatively frequently, with letters popping up in similar positions all the time. So if you’re struggling, start with this list of recent solutions for some ideas.

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

Today’s Wordle Answer October 22nd

The Wordle answer today is spiel.

Usually referring to a lengthy explanation or presentation, spiel is a loanword borrowed directly from German where it means “play”.

In English, you could say that its usage is metaphorical, because it’s drawing on a negative connotation of “playing games” to be long-winded or obfuscatory.

This is an interesting example of a word’s meaning becoming more negative in its recipient language than its native one. The linguistic phenomenon of a word’s meaning getting more negative over time is called “pejoration”, with common examples including silly (which used to mean blissfully happy) and attitude (in the sense of “don’t give me that attitude).

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!