Today’s Wordle Answer (October 21st, 2022): Puzzle 489 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The best place to relax and mull over today’s Wordle answer for October 21st, 2022, would be quiet, peaceful and preferably have some trees and nature for company.

But not everyone has an idyllic glade to escape to, so you’ll just have to settle for one as described by Puzzle 489.

However, despite its tranquil meaning, guessing the target word today isn’t a walk in the park, forest, or any green space for that matter.

Unless you’re a keen player with a good memory, the consonants featured can be pretty tricky to pin down, especially in the order they appear in here. But while they might seem tough, the first letter has actually come up twice in that slot over the last 30 days. While the fourth letter, which might also give you trouble, has also appeared in that slot across the last month too.

To help guide you through the wilderness, we’ve also left you some Wordle hints to give you a few clues as well as an updated list of recent solutions from over the last month for some inspiration if you’re stuck.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

There’s so much choice when you’re trying to whittle letters down for Wordle that sometimes it’s difficult to see the forest for the trees. Rather than getting bogged down on each individual letter, sometimes it can be easier to sound out the whole word based on the information you’ve gathered already.

Here are a few Wordle hints to help you do just that!

Your clues for Puzzle 489 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fifth positions

The first three letters sound like something plants and children do to get bigger

If you add an “r” to the last three letters, you get the opposite of under. If you add an “n” to the last three letters, you get something you cook food inside.

Previous Wordle Answers

For all of the thousands of possible words that can appear in Wordle, it’s funny how patterns seem to appear over and over again. If you’re struggling to work certain letters into a guess, or just need some ideas, check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month. At the very least, now you know what words to avoid!

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

Today’s Wordle Answer October 21st

The Wordle answer today is grove.

Referring to a small wood or group of trees, given the amount of ancient woodland across the UK it’s no surprise that the word grove has its roots in Old English, where it was pronounced more like “graf”.

The word has always referred to groups of trees, but has also influenced other words for different types of terrain.

For example, the word “mangrove” comes from the Spanish word “mangue”. But in the 1690s the modern spelling emerged because of speaker’s associating it with the word grove that was already similar and commonplace.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!