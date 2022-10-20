Today’s Wordle Answer (October 20th, 2022): Puzzle 488 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for October 20th, 2022, just fits. Like your best pair of jeans or well-worn trucker jacket, once it’s on you won’t want to take it off.

But while the word featured in Puzzle 488 is something nearly everyone interacts with on a daily basis - most people reading this are probably touching it right now - it’s still not an easy target to track down in Wordle.

While the letters used are relatively common, the positions they’re in today could take some working out. For example, while the first letter in the word has come up four times over the last month, only one of those has been in the starting position. Then while the final letter has appeared twice in the last 30 days, neither of those has been in the last slot.

However, your saving grace with this puzzle is a couple of easy vowels to build around. Once you’ve got those, you will be well on your way to solving the mystery.

To help get you there more quickly, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to give you a few clues, as well as left an updated list of recent solutions so you can make some deductions to aid your strategy.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

One of the best things about Wordle is its accessibility. It’s free, simple to grasp and like a Canadian tuxedo you can take it just about anywhere. However, that doesn’t mean it’s simple to master. You’ll need to be at your best every day to come out victorious.

So you don’t fall behind, here are a few Wordle hints to get you started.

Your clues for Puzzle 488 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and fourth positions

The first three letters spell out the name of the lair of a lion, bear or fox - or a small living room or office in your house

The last two letters spell out a contraction of “I am”

Previous Wordle Answers

Check out these recent answers from over the last 30 days if you’re struggling to come up with your next guess. While words never come up more than once in Wordle, you’d be surprised how often similar patterns and letters appear. If you need a little inspiration to get things moving, take a look to the past.

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

Today’s Wordle Answer October 20th

The Wordle answer today is demin.

Originating in the 1690s, the word denim came into English from French, but not in the traditional way.

Denim fabric first came from the French city of Nimes, so “denim” is a mistranslation of “de Nimes” meaning “from Nimes”.

Loanwords being adapted to fit the phonology of a new language is sometimes referred to in Linguistics as the “Law of Hobson-Jobson” after a historical dictionary that described the phenomenon.

Other examples include the English word “cockroach” from the Spanish “cucaracha”, or in French where the English “riding coat” became “redingote”.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!