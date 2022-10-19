Today’s Wordle Answer (October 19th, 2022): Puzzle 487 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for October 19th, 2022, might be eccentric, but that’s what makes it lovable.

So while the word featured in Puzzle 487 is unconventional, a little bit weird, and not something you see everyday, it’s still a descriptor you might use to describe yourself. Even if it’s often used euphemistically.

Outside of that challenge, it’s a particularly tough target to guess in Wordle too. First off, it features probably the rarest letter in the English alphabet - which comes up so little that you are more than forgiven for not picking it.

Next, the vowels that follow that letter are in a funny order, let alone the consonants at the end of the word, so there’s a lot of work to be done getting everything in the right place and just six guesses to do it with.

To help you overcome that titanic task, we’ve devised some Wordle hints to give you some clues, as well as updated our list of recent solutions from over the last month to give some inspiration for letters to choose.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Puzzle games like Wordle reward original minds who think outside of the box. And figuring out the target word from the thousands of possibilities will draw on all of your unique qualities and idiosyncratic knowledge.

But if that fails, then there are always these Wordle hints to help out!

Your clues for Puzzle 487 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the second and third positions

The first two letters in the word always appear together in English

The last three letters spell out a word that means annoy or irritate someone

Previous Wordle Answers

With 26 letters and literally thousands of possible words to choose from, Wordle can be quite overwhelming. If you’re struggling to fit your letters together and need a bit of inspiration, check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month. The same sorts of letters and patterns come up relatively often, so it’s more than worth a look!

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

Today’s Wordle Answer October 19th

The Wordle answer today is quirk.

Ironically, the word quirk has quite a quirky origin story itself. It was first seen in English in the 1540s, but has no clear origin. It first referred to a quick movement or graceful evasion, but later gained the connotation of personal flourishes or idiosyncrasy.

One theory is that it’s related to the Germanic word, “quer” - which is also related to the original meaning of “queer” as perculiar or strange - but this is disputed.

Another theory is that it could have been a technical term in weaving for adding a personal twist or flourish, however no one is sure for certain.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!