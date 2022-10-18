Today’s Wordle Answer (October 18th, 2022): Puzzle 486 Hints, Clues, and Solution

If you can believe that theWordle answer today for October 18th, 2022 is for real, then you’re already on the right track.

But while the word featured in Puzzle 486 is very existential, it’s something that everyone has experience of doing - you don’t have a choice, really. You are alive after all.

From a Wordle perspective, today’s word is tricky for a couple of reasons. First, it’s a vowel-initial word, and words with a vowel at the start are always liable to make you waste at least one guess fiddling with the positions of letters.

Next, there are also some difficult consonants to hunt down. One in particular - which comes from towards the end of the alphabet - hasn’t come up at all over the last month of Wordles.

To help get you closer to the target, we’ve devised some Wordle hints to give you a couple of clues, as well as left a list of recent solutions from over the last few weeks to give you some inspiration if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re really struggling with a tough Wordle, it can leave you questioning the point of everything. Why spend your precious time frowning over something so trivial, and is all this even real anyway? And what does real actually mean?

To pull you from the gaping maw of an all-encompassing existential crisis, here are a few Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 486 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the first and third positions

If you broke up with your husband or wife, you might called them by the word spelled out by the first two letters

The last two letters spell out a shortening of street

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re in need of some new ideas to incorporate into your guessing, why not take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last 30 days. Even though words only ever come up once in Wordle, the same sorts of letters and patterns of letters appear time-and-again. So if you’re struggling to come up with something good, why not try something from the last few weeks?

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

Today’s Wordle Answer October 18th

The Wordle answer today is exist.

The word exist came into existence (see what I did there) in about the 17th Century from the French word “exister”. This ultimately came from the Latin word “existere” which referred to stepping out, emerging or appearing.

This means you could see the modern usage of the word exist - where something is present in corporeal reality - as a metaphor. That by existing something is stepping out and can be seen.

Ironically, the 17th Century is relatively late for a word like “exist” to appear, and Middle English up until that point had used a word “iben” - from the Germanic root of “be” - to refer to the concept of existence.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!