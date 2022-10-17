Today’s Wordle Answer (October 17th, 2022): Puzzle 485 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Raise a glass, or better yet a giant mug of beer to the Wordle answer today for October 17th, 2022 - it would be rude not to.

While it’s also a common part of many people’s surname, the word featured in Puzzle 485 is sure to take many players for a ride.

First off, it’s a loanword from a different language, which means it’s likely not going to be at the top of your list of words to guess. Wordles are tough enough when they’re just in English.

Secondly, that fact means the vowels are in an unusual order, which is probably going to make you waste at least one guess slotting them into position. When you’ve only got six tries to get everything right, it’s simply a luxury you do not have.

To help you get everything under the bar, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for October 17th, 2022, if you’re struggling. And if that’s not enough, we’ve also left a lift of recent solutions from over the last month to give you a few ideas.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

In Wordle, building a whole word out of disparate parts can make you feel like you’re putting together a famous monster - or is it the scientist? Either way, having just six tries leaves little room for error, as no concessions are made for the difficulty of the word.

So you’re not left running scared on your last guess, here are some Wordle hints to lead you back to safety.

Your clues for Puzzle 485 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fourth positions

The first two letters can be used as a shortening to refer to a saint

The last three letters spell out the German word for the number “one” or “a”

Just in time for spooky season, you would drink beer out of this word at Oktoberfest

Previous Wordle Answers

When you’re stuck and in need of a little help, look no further than this list of recent Wordle solutions from across the last 30 days. While none of these words will come up again any time soon - there are still thousands of new words to get through first - you can still glean a few ideas from what’s appeared already. Letters appear in the same slots and patterns more often that you might think - so give a couple a try!

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

Today’s Wordle Answer October 17th

The Wordle answer today is stein.

Nowadays a stein is a large mug, usually containing beer, sometimes with an ornate lid, that you’d get at a German pub or bierkeller. It’s what is called a loanword, meaning it’s taken directly from another language to describe something specific that English didn’t have a word for.

In German, stein means “stone” and in the context of a big beer mug is likely a shortening of “steingut” or “steinkrug” meaning “stoneware” or “stone pitcher”.

English has borrowed all sorts of words from other languages, including art (from French), opera (from Italian), and ketchup (from Chinese or Malay).

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!