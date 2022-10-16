Today’s Wordle Answer (October 16th, 2022): Puzzle 484 Hints, Clues, and Solution

You will have to delve deep into the earth to turn over today’s Wordle answer for October 16th, 2022, but at least it’s built for the job.

The word featured in Puzzle 484 is a funny one, because it’s a common tool in the UK, but has more popular synonyms that many people would probably reach for first. But whether it’s on the beach, garden or graveyard, it’s something everyone will be familiar with.

Even though this puzzle’s letters aren’t that tough in isolation, it’s the combinations that make them tricky to guess. For instance, the first letter has appeared in the opening slot a whopping six times over the last month, but never as part of the prefix it comes as part of today.

The suffix is also common in everyday conversation, but rare in Wordle, also not appearing at all across the last 30 days.

To help you dig that little bit deeper, we’ve come up with some handy Wordle hints for October 16th, 2022, to get you started. We’ve also updated our running list of recent solutions from the last few weeks to give you some ideas if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you just can’t dig up the right word in Wordle, it can be easy to blame your equipment. But when that tool is your own brain, there’s not a huge amount you can do to rectify that complaint.

To help you unearth the solution without too much more trouble, here are a few Wordle hints.

Your clues for Puzzle 484 are:

The answer contains two vowels in the third and fifth positions

The first three letters spell out the name of somewhere you go for a massage, treatments and maybe a sauna

The last three letters sound like a synonym for help, but spelled like the end of a fizzy drink

The word can also be used for the suit of cards that features “the death card”

Previous Wordle Answers

While words only ever come up once in Wordle, it still pays to know what’s appeared in previous weeks. For starters, even though there are thousands of new words that are yet to have their day in the sun, the same patterns and letters are used time and again. If you’re struggling to incorporate a tough letter into your guessing, why not take some inspiration from these recent solutions from over the last month?

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

Today’s Wordle Answer October 16th

The Wordle answer today is spade.

What’s the difference between a spade and a shovel? Well for starters a spade is usually shorter and has a sharp, rectangular blade instead of a rounded edge like a shovel.

A shovel is best for digging large holes, whereas a spade’s blade is good for cutting through roots when digging up plants to move them or rearrange flower beds.

The word spade is of germanic origin and there are very similar words that refer to the same thing in many European languages such as Dutch (also “spade”) and German (“spaten”).

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!