Today’s Wordle Answer (October 15th, 2022): Puzzle 483 Hints, Clues, and Solution

You will need a net or at least a big glove to capture the Wordle answer today for October 15th, 2022 - especially if you’re not very good at cricket.

The word featured in Puzzle 483 is a very familiar one and something everyone can do to varying degrees, even without trying sometimes. However, this doesn’t mean it’s always straightforward to guess in Wordle.

Even though it’s a common word that everyone will be familiar with and use in everyday conversation, it contains a couple of things that make it a particularly difficult task to uncover. First, it only has one vowel, which can make it difficult to sound out and is liable to make you waste guesses eliminating them all.

Second, it has probably the hardest thing to guess in all of Wordle: a non-sequential repeated consonant - plus it’s a relatively rare one too.

To rebalance the odds in your direction, we’ve devised some Wordle hints for October 15th, 2022, to give you a few clues. As well, we’ve also drawn up an updated list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some inspiration if you’re stuck.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It’s supposed to be a casual puzzle game but, when you just need a lucky break, Wordle can be one of the most unforgiving around. With just six guesses to track down the enigmatic target word, just a couple of wrong moves can leave you seriously stumped.

If you’ve found yourself in that position, here are a few Wordle hints to help out.

Your clues for Puzzle 483 are:

The answer contains just one vowel in the second position

The word has the same letter repeated in the first and fourth position

The first three letters spell out the name of a domestic feline friend

As well as a ball, you can also use this word with a cold and a break

Previous Wordle Answers

Take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions if you’re struggling to come up with your next guess. The same letters and combinations of letters come up more often than you might think, so if you need a few fresh ideas, check out what’s come up already.

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

#458 - Alike - September 20

#459 - Recap - September 21

#460 - Saint - September 22

#461 - Glory - September 23

#462 - Grate - September 24

#463 - Admit - September 25

#464 - Brisk - September 26

#465 - Soggy - September 27

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

Today’s Wordle Answer October 15th

The Wordle answer today is catch.

Catch came into English from Anglo-Norman French in around the 12th Century, from the word “cachier” and originally referred to taking or capturing something or animals.

In modern French this word became “chasser” meaning “hunt”, making catch and chase closely related words with similar original meanings.

Over time, catch was metaphorically extended to apply to other instances of something being captured or taken. For example, the mechanism of holding a door closed was first recorded as a “catch” in the late 14th century. While the idea of “what’s the catch” was apparently first recorded as slang used by famed circus owner P. T. Barnum in the 19th Century.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!